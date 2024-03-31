Rangers 11, Cubs 2: Back to the drawing board

This... this is not the way we wanted the 2024 Chicago Cubs season to start.

An injury to the team’s best pitcher and a blowout loss? Ugh.

The Cubs lost to the Rangers 11-2 Saturday and unfortunately, I don’t have a lot of good stuff to report to you. But, report I will!

The Cubs scored first, so that’s ... about the only positive to this game. Christopher Morel led off the second inning with a single and Dansby Swanson homered to make it 2-0 [VIDEO].

That’s about it for Cubs highlights, though. Kyle Hendricks served up a two-run homer to Jared Walsh in the bottom of the second that tied the game and another two-run blast to Adolis Garcia in the third. Another run scored off Kyle in the fourth to make it 5-2 before Craig Counsell had mercy on Kyle and lifted him. All of you know how big a Hendricks fan I am and hope he has a good year but this, this was not a good beginning.

The Cubs got some decent relief work from Jose Cuas and Luke Little, and in the first inning of Ben Brown’s MLB debut, the seventh, which he worked scoreless. Here’s Brown’s first MLB K, of Josh Jung [VIDEO].

There’s some nasty movement on that pitch, for sure.

Brown was left in for a second inning of work and oh, oh, oh, it did not go well. You probably don’t want to hear all the details of the carnage, but before Brown was also shown mercy by Counsell and removed for Yency Almonte, six runs had scored, putting the game far out of reach, not that it wasn’t pretty much there anyway even with only a 5-2 score going into the eighth.

Fun fact about Brown’s debut:

Top of 7th inning: David Robertson pitches for Rangers

Bottom of 7th inning: Ben Brown makes MLB Debut for Cubs



Cubs acquired Brown from Phillies for Robertson on Aug 2, 2022 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) March 31, 2024

Brown has talent — everyone here knows that. He’ll be better than this. Since he threw 44 pitches, he’s not likely available until at least Wednesday or possibly Thursday and that hints that we could be looking at some postponements coming up for the Rockies series at Wrigley Field. Counsell hinted at that, quoted in this Tribune article:

Steele’s rotation spot is currently lined up for Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, though a rainy forecast the first two days of the series could impact when the games are played. “The schedule has some things that we don’t know yet,” Counsell said. “So if I don’t have to make the decision yet, we’re not going to make it yet.”

No starters are listed past Monday, and Monday’s home opener is at risk because of an all-day rain forecast. So Counsell could get creative with the rotation in Steele’s absence. “As always, we await developments.”

There’s not a lot more to say about this game, although I do have a couple of good Cubs defensive plays to show you.

Seiya Suzuki, in the first inning [VIDEO].

Swanson and Nico Hoerner, in the seventh [VIDEO].

I think that’s about enough of this one, don’t you?

The Cubs will try to salvage the series finale and get into the win column for the first time in 2024, Sunday afternoon in Arlington. Jordan Wicks is the Cubs’ scheduled starter and Jon Gray goes for Texas. Game time is 1:35 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.