Cubs 9, Rangers 5: Now that’s more like it

The Cubs had trouble scoring runs all series against the Rangers, and then they worked a bunch of ninth-inning walks into a game-winning rally. The Cubs thus won their first game of 2024, 9-5 over the defending World Series champions.

It was not easy, though.

The Cubs began this game well, though. Seiya Suzuki walked with one out in the first inning and Cody Bellinger singled.

Christopher Morel followed with this three-run homer [VIDEO].

Here’s a visual depiction of Morel’s homer, his first [VIDEO].

Unfortunately, with Morel you’ve got to take a bit of bad defense with the good. Morel’s error in the bottom of the second helped lead to two unearned Rangers runs off Jordan Wicks.

The Cubs extended their lead in the fourth. With one out, Mike Tauchman walked and Miguel Amaya singled.

This double by Ian Happ made it 5-2 [VIDEO].

But Wicks could not hold the lead. Three Rangers runs scored in the bottom of the fourth, and Wicks departed after that inning. He ran a lot of long counts — the game really dragged for the first few innings — and walked three. He wound up throwing 85 pitches in just four innings, which is too many. Hopefully better next time.

Also, courtesy BCB’s JohnW53:

Wicks’ pitching line:

4.0 IP, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, 6 K

Since 1901, no MLB pitcher, starter or reliever, ever had that exact line until today.

Here’s a look at all of Wicks’ pitches [VIDEO].

The score held at 5-5 to the ninth inning. The Cubs got some solid relief from Mark Leiter Jr., Julian Merryweather and Hector Neris, who combined for four shutout innings, allowed three hits and a walk and struck out five. Particular props to Merryweather, who recorded six outs on just 24 pitches.

In the decisive ninth, the Rangers went to their closer, Jose Leclerc. After Dansby Swanson hit a routine fly ball for the first out, Michael Busch walked, Nico Hoerner singled and Tauchman walked to load the bases. Miles Mastrobuoni batted for Amaya and hit into a force play at the plate.

Two out, no runs yet. But this is where the fun started.

Happ worked a seven-pitch at-bat for an RBI walk, giving the Cubs the lead [VIDEO].

Happ had four hits in addition to that walk and also had two RBI.

The bases remained loaded for Seiya Suzuki, who’d had a tough series and game (including misplaying a fly ball in this one). Suzuki came through with a two-run single [VIDEO].

Cody Bellinger completed the scoring with this infield single that made it 9-5 [VIDEO].

So, the Cubs have a satisfying win in this tough-fought series, and with just a bit of a break (or a few inches) Thursday, they’d have won two of three. There’s no doubt in my mind that this team can hang with good clubs like the Rangers. Consider: The Astros began their season by being swept in a four-game series by the Yankees.

They will have to get better starting pitching, though.

The game ran 3:02, largely due to all the walks (13 combined) and 346 pitches thrown, which is almost 100 more than the typical MLB average of 250 for a nine-inning game.

One more fun fact from JohnW53:

Ian Happ’s tie-breaking bases-loaded walk was the first by the Cubs in the ninth inning since May 13, 2015, when Chris Coghlan drew a 3-1 walk to beat the Mets, 2-1. Their last on the road was on July 26, 2000, by Ricky Gutierrez, for a 9-8 lead at Philadelphia. The Cubs added five more runs in the inning, then gave up one in the bottom to win, 14-9. Happ’s was the 25th such walk by a Cub since 1912, first season for which baseball-reference.com has searchable play-level data. It was the 10th on the road. Only three Cubs have done it twice: Don Landrum, Keith Moreland and Ron Santo.

The Cubs wore their road gray uniforms for the first time and... well, they look just as bad as the blue ones, with the tiny names that are hard to read (especially HAPP) — and you can see sweat change the color of the gray. That was particularly visible on Amaya’s jersey. I won’t belabor this, but MLB/Nike/Fanatics really needs to fix this. You can get a good look at it on this screenshot from the top of the fifth — the gray jersey is a different shade than the gray pants:

The Cubs return to Chicago and, weather permitting, will take on the Rockies in the home opener at Wrigley Field Monday afternoon. Shōta Imanaga is scheduled to make his Cubs and MLB debut, and Dakota Hudson will go for the Rockies. Game time is 1:20 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network (and MLB Network outside the Cubs and Rockies market territories).