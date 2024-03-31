Iowa Cubs Wrap: I-Cubs shut out Omaha for season’s 1st win

Right-hander Chris Kachmar has reported to the I-Cubs as a replacement for Ben Brown on the roster. It will be Kachmar’s Triple-A debut when he takes the mound.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs calmed the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 2-0.

The highlights of this game will be short. Pete Crow-Armstrong led off the top of the first inning with a walk. He stole second and then the next batter, third baseman Jake Slaughter hit a two-run home run. There were two runs scored before the first out was recorded and zero scored after the first out occurred.

Hayden Wesneski pitched the first three innings. He allowed two hits, struck out two and walked no one.

Riley Thompson threw the next two innings and was awarded the win. Thompson allowed one hit. He also struck out two and walked no one.

Omaha’s one threat came off of Edwin Escobar, who relieved Thompson to start the sixth inning. Escobar loaded the bases with one out on a walk, a single and another walk, but then induced a 4-6-3 double play to end Omaha’s only real threat of the game.

Escobar’s final line was 1.2 innings pitched. He gave up two hits, walked two and struck out one.

Richard Lovelady pitched 1.1 innings, giving up one hit. He struck out two and walked one.

Riley Martin tossed the ninth inning and got the save. He allowed a leadoff double to CJ Alexander, but then struck out the next two batters and finished off the win with a ground out to second base.

Slaughter was 1 for 4.

First baseman Matt Mervis was 2 for 4 with a double.

DH Owen Caissie cooled off of his .750 batting average over the first two games, but he did go 1 for 4.