2024 Cubs: Know your enemy, AL Central

Last year, the Twins finished first in this division with 87 wins and no one else had a winning record.

I don’t see any reason this year will be any different in the AL Central.

Chicago White Sox

Key departures: Elvis Andrus, Yasmani Grandal, Mike Clevinger, Liam Hendriks, Tim Anderson, Aaron Bummer

Key arrivals: Nicky Lopez, Braden Shumake, Mike Soroka, Paul DeJong, Max Stassi, Erick Fedde, Martin Maldonado

Of course, that list of departures doesn’t include the massive selloff the Sox made last summer, including trading Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Kendall Graveman, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Keynan Middleton and Jake Burger.

Then there was the firing of longtime front office types Ken Williams and Rick Hahn, a mysterious shooting at their ballpark that no one has publicly figured out yet, and Jerry Reinsdorf asking for $1 billion of public money for a new stadium.

Oh, and their popular lead TV broadcaster, Jason Benetti, a lifetime Sox fan, left the team to become the lead TV announcer in Detroit.

Woof. What a colossal mess. The Sox lost 100 games last year and they are likely to do it again.

At Wrigley Field: June 4-5

At Guaranteed Rate Field: August 9-10

As I do every year, this is my lonely little crusade to say that no, we do not need two Cubs/Sox series every baseball season and we absolutely DO NOT need MLB realignment when expansion comes so these two teams might meet 14-16 times a year. That would be just dreadful.

Cleveland Guardians

Key departures: Zach Plesac, Kole Calhoun, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Enyel De Los Santos, Cal Quantrill, Christian Bethancourt

Key arrivals: Ben Lively, Austin Hedges, Carlos Carrasco

The Guardians hung around first place for most of June and July and it seemed as if they were headed for another one of their September runs to a division title but went 23-32 the rest of the way.

They didn’t do much to improve their team, either, whatever’s left of Carlos Carrasco appears to be their biggest offseason move. Fans will like that, whether he can contribute on the field remains to be seen.

At Cleveland: August 12-13-14

Detroit Tigers

Key departures: Matthew Boyd, Miguel Cabrera (retired), Eduardo Rodriguez, Austin Meadows, Spencer Turnbull

Key arrivals: Kenta Maeda, Andrew Chafin, Jack Flaherty, Keston Hiura, Gio Urshela

Detroit took the opposite road that Cleveland did, though they wound up ahead of the Guardians by two games by going 19-10 from August 31 to the end of the season, the best record in the American League.

Spencer Torkelson has proved to be the real deal, and adding Maeda and Flaherty to the pitching staff has the possibility of making it much better, if Flaherty can recover his St. Louis form.

Will Javy Báez ever come close to having another season like he had in Chicago? (I’m guessing no.)

At Wrigley Field: August 20-21-22

Kansas City Royals

Key departures: Zack Greinke, Brad Keller, Josh Staumont, Jackson Kowar

Key arrivals: Nick Anderson, Kyle Wright, Garrett Hampson, Mike Brosseau, Will Smith, Seth Lugo, Chris Stratton, Michael Wacha, Hunter Renfroe, Tyler Duffey, Adam Frazier, John Schreiber

The Royals... man, I can’t figure this out. They made several reasonable free-agent signings and then signed Bobby Witt Jr. to a huge contract, bigger than any the Cubs have ever given out.

Are they going for it in a weak division? Or are they just picking up guys to flip at the deadline?

“As always, we await developments.”

At Kansas City: July 26-27-28

Minnesota Twins

Key departures: Joey Gallo, Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda, Tyler Mahle, Donovan Solano, Michael A. Taylor, Jorge Polanco, Nick Gordon

Key arrivals: Josh Staumont, Anthony DeSclafani, Carlos Santana, Steven Okert, Manuel Margot

Just looking at those lists, it sure looks like the Twins gave up a lot of starting pitching and didn’t get a lot in return. But, they seem to have a solid rotation that includes DeSclafani, Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Chris Paddack and Bailey Ober.

Part of the reason for the Twins dumping all those guys was the fact that they’re part of the Bally Sports mess and their revenue is likely to drop.

The deal that acquired Manuel Margot from the Dodgers just went down earlier this week. He’ll go into a very crowded outfield mix.

At Wrigley Field: August 5-6-7