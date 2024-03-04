Cubs vs. Padres at Peoria preview, Monday 3/4, 2:05 CT

Here are a few words from Kyle Hendricks about this year’s spring camp:

“It’s so much fun. The environment, being back out there with the fans, you feel the energy even out here in Arizona,” Hendricks said. “It just feels more like a real game being back out there and a normal spring.” It’s hardly just a celebration in the sun. Hendricks threw a couple curveballs and his changeup was, by his own assessment, “really good” — and that’s just so far. “Really establishing my heater, getting that into the bottom of the zone,” he said. “That was such a big key for me last year.” Only one pitch didn’t cooperate with his Sunday plans. “The four-seam today down and away to the lefty just wasn’t quite getting there,” he said. “One thing to work on going forward, but if it’s only one thing to work on that’s not terrible for right now.”

Hendricks missed Spring Training last year rehabbing from a shoulder injury, and even though Sunday’s results weren’t what he might have wanted — two hit batters and a wild pitch — I thought overall he looked pretty good. I expect The Professor to have at least as good a year in 2024 as he had last year, and perhaps a bit better.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup against the Padres!

Padres lineup:

Brito on the bump.

Jordan Wicks will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: José Cuas, Keegan Thompson (first spring appearance), Colten Brewer, Chris Clarke and Cam Sanders.

Jhony Brito will start for the Padres. Padres scheduled relievers were not available at posting time.

There is no TV broadcast of today’s game. There’s an audio feed on MLB.com with the Padres announcers.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.