Baseball history unpacked, March 4

Today in baseball history:

Cubs Birthdays: Jim Korwan, Red Murray, Earl Tyree, Clyde McCullough, Dave Stevens, Nick Castellanos. Also notable: Dazzy Vance HOF.

Today in History:

852 - Croatian Duke Trpimir I issued a statute, a document with the first known written mention of the Croats name in Croatian sources.

- Croatian Duke Trpimir I issued a statute, a document with the first known written mention of the Croats name in Croatian sources. 938 - Translation of the relics of martyr Wenceslaus I, Duke of Bohemia, the patron saint of the Czech state.

- Translation of the relics of martyr Wenceslaus I, Duke of Bohemia, the patron saint of the Czech state. 1215 - King John of England makes an oath to the Pope as a crusader to gain the support of Innocent III.

- King John of England makes an oath to the Pope as a crusader to gain the support of Innocent III. 1461 - Edward Plantagenet lays claim to the throne of England as Edward IV in London.

- Edward Plantagenet lays claim to the throne of England as Edward IV in London. 1774 - First sighting of Orion nebula by William Herschel.

- First sighting of Orion nebula by William Herschel. 1791 - Vermont admitted as 14th state.

- Vermont admitted as 14th state. 1837 - Chicago becomes incorporated as a city.

- Chicago becomes incorporated as a city. 1902 - American Automobile Association (AAA) founded in Chicago.

- American Automobile Association (AAA) founded in Chicago. 1936 - First flight of the airship Hindenburg at Friedrichshafen, Germany.

- First flight of the airship Hindenburg at Friedrichshafen, Germany. 1978 - Chicago Daily News, founded in 1876, publishes last issue.

