Padres 2, Cubs 1: The new guys debut

I’ll be glad when the 2024 MLB regular season begins, if for no other reason than we’ll have TV coverage, video highlights and photos from every game.

There was TV, after a fashion, for Monday’s Cubs 2-1 loss to the Padres, an internet-only, two-camera feed on the Padres website.

Two new non-roster invitees, Dominic Smith and Garrett Cooper, made their debuts as Cubs in this game, and both contributed. Smith had two hits, a single and a double, in three at-bats, and Cooper doubled in Christopher Morel with a run in the top of the fifth. So those were good debut games for both hitters. Here’s Cooper’s RBI double:

Garrett Cooper's first Cubs hit drives in the Cubs first run!





Jordan Wicks, who pitched into the fourth inning, looked pretty sharp, despite getting touched up for a run in the third inning. He threw 51 pitches. I’d expect his next outing to come over the weekend, and perhaps he’ll build into the fifth inning then.

Another Cub making his 2024 spring debut was Keegan Thompson, who looked good. He allowed a single to Fernando Tatis Jr., but got Xander Bogaerts to hit into an inning-ending double play. Thompson, who was so good in 2022, had a disastrous 2023 at both the major and minor league level. If he can recover that 2022 form, that’d be a real good bullpen option for the Cubs.

Cam Sanders, Jose Cuas and Colten Brewer also had scoreless outings in this one. Brewer went 1-2-3 in the seventh. The Padres scored the eventual winning run on three hits off Chris Clarke in the eighth.

Nick Madrigal left the game for pinch-hitter Chase Strumpf in the top of the third. The Padres announcers on their webcast correctly noted that Madrigal’s not going to head all the way across town for one at-bat. There’s no official word on why Madrigal left the game, so here’s hoping he’s not injured again.

One other thing of note: Owen Caissie went 1-for-3 and is batting .529 with a 1.424 OPS. Here’s his single in this game. He’s still a year or two from the major leagues but Caissie, I think, is the real deal.

Owen Caissie is now tied with the most hits in Spring Training with 9





The Cubs will again play in the west valley Tuesday for their first night game of spring 2024, against the Royals. Caleb Kilian will start for the Cubs. I don’t think this is an audition for the rotation, either, more likely a two-inning outing as an audition for the pen. Brady Singer will start for Kansas City. Game time Tuesday is 7:05 p.m. CT, and TV coverage returns via Marquee Sports Network.