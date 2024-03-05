The case for Cody Bellinger’s comeback season being replicable in 2024

So, normally this would be a “The Cody Bellinger Signing: By the Numbers” post and I would write some words about Bellinger’s projected contribution to the Cubs, the amount of money they will owe him relative to what he might do for the team and how it will impact the National League Central.

To be clear, I might still write that up at some point in time. But lately I’ve been stuck thinking about something else entirely about Bellinger. Something that I’ve been thinking about way too much since I wrote “The curious case of Cody Bellinger’s rebound” last July. Something that likely got in the way of the Cubs (or any other team) offering the National League Comeback Player of the Year a better deal than the three-year, $80 million deal Bellinger signed with the Cubs, complete with up-front money and opt-outs to protect both the 28-year-old former MVP and the team.

Read on, because I think I’ve finally uncovered some answers that look pretty good for both Bellinger and the Cubs. However, before I get to those answers, let’s lay out the Bellinger conundrum one more time.

Everyone has been wondering how Bellinger built this 2023 slashline, .307/.356/.525 with 26 HR, 20 SB and a wRC+ of 134, off a Statcast profile that looks like this:

Specifically, the average exit velocity, barrel rate and hard-hit rate are career lows for Bellinger by a decent margin. The strikeout rate is also a career low, which certainly helped him hit .307 last season. Those question marks have led some of the smartest people in the industry to ask whether what Bellinger did in 2023 is replicable, and I’m sure that question was a hot topic in every front office that considered signing Bellinger this season. Mike Petriello put it succinctly in this must-read column exploring some of he questions surrounding Bellinger’s free agent case:

It’s a tremendous turnaround story, a credit both to Bellinger himself and to the Cubs’ coaching and training staff for the work put in to revive a career that was seemingly headed in the wrong direction. But there’s a pretty large question hanging over his head, and it’s not just about wild ups-and-downs of the last few seasons. It goes something like this: How could a player who just hit 26 home runs with a .525 slugging percentage have a hard-hit rate lower than 90% of other hitters, similar to Miami’s Jon Berti? How could he have a barrel rate lower than three-quarters of other hitters, similar to Detroit’s Akil Baddoo?

Over at FanGraphs, Esteban Rivera looked at this from the perspective of Bellinger’s two-strike approach (emphasis added):

Doubting the stickiness of his performance is completely fair. Hitting the ball hard gives you more room for error; the further you are down the hard-hit-rate spectrum, the more reliant you are on other skills that are perhaps not as sticky. Spending nine figures on that kind of profile is scary! But the more I think about Bellinger’s profile, this question keeps popping back up in my head: if we hopped in a time machine and went to the year 2008, would we question for a second whether he deserves a big long-term deal? I know that’s a flawed thought, but it’s lurking in my brain because of the years of traditional coaching focused on the importance of putting the ball in play with two strikes and not worrying about what type of contact is made, or how hitting to contact and letting home runs happen by accident is the purest form of hitting. But after thinking more, I reminded myself of how the data the public has access to now is useful for these exact reasons. We know better than we did 15 years ago about what variables have strong causal effects on performance and/or fluctuation — this can’t be ignored! We should want a hitter to make flush contact consistently, regardless of count. We should question and consider what makes Bellinger different or not.

I deliberately left in the caveat about data helping inform all of this. Long-term readers of BCB know I’m a stats girl. I’m not about to wholeheartedly endorse a theory that throws all of the Statcast data we have about a player out the window on a lark. MLB front offices were certainly right to be concerned about the trend line for Bellinger’s hard-hit data. But the best part of data is when you look at it from a slightly different perspective and something looks a lot clearer.

Another part of Bellinger’s Statcast data we don’t talk about nearly enough caught my eye recently, Bellinger’s yearly hit charts:

Now, the improvement is clearly visible and Bellinger is obviously a pull-side sort of guy. There are a lot more hits falling in 2023 than there were in 2022 and certainly more than in Bellinger’s injury-shortened 2021 campaign. However, the more I look at this the more I am convinced that this is not random. There is also a new rule in place that explains some of those hits, specifically, that looks like a ton of weak contact dropping in where a deep second baseman (or shortstop) used to steal hits on the pull-side from hitters just like Bellinger.

If you watched a lot of Cubs games last season, your mind is probably flashing back to every time Cody hit a clutch little single just out of the reach of the infielders, like this RBI single against the Reds [VIDEO].

It’s an interesting piece of hitting, and honestly, a pretty old-school approach that wouldn’t have worked the last few years with infielders starting on the grass. But with the infield in a bit a perfectly placed 67.7 mile per hour single to center with two strikes gets it done. The Cubs take the lead and Bellinger has extended the inning. It’s not quite Anthony Rizzo choking up with two-strikes to make contact, but this sure looks deliberate to me [VIDEO].

So I took a look at what how Cody reacted to two different situations where he might deliberately settle for weaker contact over big swings: two-strike counts and runners in scoring position, and again, there is a pattern in this data:

Most of Bellinger’s home runs came prior to a two-strike count. It almost looks like a decision to change his approach based on the count. A similar pattern emerges with runners on base:

All of this led me to tentatively conclude that the increase in success on weak contact is a deliberate attempt to adapt in two-strike counts and with runners on-base. Whether it’s new or not, I’d posit that it’s more successful now that the shift rules are in place, which explains a lot of the soft contact in shallow right on the hit charts. I laid that out in a tweet thread, and got the following response from Kyle Bland, the Director of Data Analytics and Research at Pitcher List, who added this gem:

Great find by Sara! Compared to the rest of the league, Bellinger ran solidly below avg Power marks with 2-Strikes (vs slightly abv avg in other counts), but benefitted from making much more Contact in those same counts (INCREDIBLE in 2-Strikes, to merely "good" in other counts) https://t.co/Wx9wJtAh4l pic.twitter.com/3EQgR6ecGn — Kyle Bland (@blandalytics) February 27, 2024

Kyle is referring to some of the metrics at Pitcher List that can track hitter’s results in specific situations, and in this instance statistically demonstrate a different approach by Bellinger in two-strike counts.

Takeaways

Whenever a player has a series of volatile seasons it’s wise to bet on regression. In Bellinger’s instance the overall package of results has a lot going on, especially if you trace it pre-injury back to his MVP campaign in 2019. There has been a real tendency in sabermetric circles to look at Bellinger’s Statcast page in combination with a career-high .319 BABIP and throw cold water on 2023 as an outlying result.

But the shift rules change in combination with Bellinger’s hit spray chart and the two-strike data from Pitcher List looks like a conscious decision that succeeded, in part, based on that rules change. It’s also a much better explanation for his career-low 15.6 percent strikeout rate in conjunction with the lower hard-hit rate. Every baseball Bellinger hits for contact is a ball that lowers those overall hard-hit numbers even as he produces for his team and hits .300. He can still crank out homers, he had 26 of them last year (and could have been more if he hadn’t missed a month). He’s just doing it earlier in the count.

That looks less like statistical noise and a player getting lucky at their 90th percentile outcome; instead it looks like a strategic shift that should be replicable in a new environment that once again rewards an old-school contact approach at the plate.