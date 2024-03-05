2024 Cubs: Know your enemy, AL West

This division will be different this year without Shohei Ohtani in it.

In one way it’ll be the same — the Angels will still finish under .500.

Houston Astros

Key departures: Hector Neris, Ryne Stanek, Michael Brantley (retired), Martin Maldonado, Phil Maton

Key arrivals: Victor Caratini, Josh Hader

The Astros won the AL West on a tiebreaker last year, then wound up losing the ALCS to the team they beat out on the tiebreaker — thus sparing us another Astros World Series appearance.

They haven’t done much this offseason, other than signing Josh Hader, who helps replace the relievers who left. They replaced Martin Maldonado with a guy who’s basically a younger version of Maldonado, Victor Caratini.

This year I think the Rangers beat them for the division without the tiebreaker.

At Wrigley Field: April 22-23-24

This will be Houston’s first appearance at Wrigley Field since 2013, the first year they were an American League team. Both the Cubs and Astros were terrible then, and the Cubs won two of three.

The Cubs have traveled to Houston three times since then, and gone 3-6, including being swept there last year. Hopefully this series works out better.

Los Angeles Angels

Key departures: Shohei Ohtani, Carson Fulmer, Brett Phillips, C.J. Cron, Randal Grichuk, Mike Moustakas, Gio Urshela, David Fletcher, Max Stassi

Key arrivals: Evan White, Adam Cimber, Jake Marisnick, Zach Plesac, Hunter Dozier, Miguel Sano, Drew Pomeranz, Ehire Adrianza, Hunter Strickland

The Angels didn’t really have any chance of retaining Shohei Ohtani, as it seemed clear that he was headed to the Dodgers no matter what the Angels did to try to retain him.

And this shouldn’t be surprising. The joke went around during the tense World Baseball Classic matchup between Ohtani and Mike Trout: “Imagine if both those guys were on the same team!”

Well, you get the joke, and the Angels haven’t had a winning season since 2015 and have made the playoffs once in Trout’s career, and got swept in that division series in 2014.

They won 73 games in 2023. It’s not gonna be better this year.

At Wrigley Field: July 5-6-7

What are the odds that Trout will be healthy enough to play in that series?

Oakland Athletics

Key departures: Tony Kemp

Key arrivals: Alex Wood, Trevor Gott, Ross Stripling, Scott Alexander

Give the A’s credit, they signed two actual major league pitchers this offseason and so their pitching might not be as atrocious as it was last year, when they allowed 924 runs, most of any A.L. team — by 65.

The A’s lost 112 games in 2023. They might not lose that many this year, but they’ll almost certainly lose 100 again.

Obviously the bigger story surrounding this team is their proposed move to Las Vegas, though there’s nothing specific new about that as this post goes up. What’ll be interesting is to see how many people attend their home games. They averaged 10,276 per date last year. It won’t be as many in 2024.

At Wrigley Field: September 16-17-18

If the Cubs are in contention — and I expect them to be — here’s a possible September break in the schedule for them.

Seattle Mariners

Key departures: Teoscar Hernandez, Dominic Leone, Casey Sadler, Eugenio Suarez, Cooper Hummel, Jarred Kelenic, Evan White, Robbie Ray

Key arrivals: Mitch Garver, Jackson Kowar, Seby Zavala, Jorge Polanco, Mitch Haniger, Luke Raley, Heath Hembree

After making the playoffs by a slim margin in 2022, the Mariners missed the postseason in 2023 by a similar slim margin — just one game.

Will the moves they made be enough to return to the postseason in 2024? They’re in a division where they could do well, but probably not well enough to win it, so they’ll be in wild-card competition with some AL West AND AL East teams. It won’t be easy.

At T-Mobile Park: April 12-13-14

Two years in a row for the Cubs and Mariners to meet in April. At least this time it’s in a stadium with a roof.

Texas Rangers

Key departures: Aroldis Chapman, Mitch Garver, Robbie Grossman, Austin Hedges, Jordan Montgomery, Jake Odorizzi, Martin Perez, Will Smith, Chris Stratton

Key arrivals: Kirby Yates, Tyler Mahle, Jose Urena, Andrew Knizner, David Robertson

That’s a lot of guys leaving a World Series champion, but the Rangers have a passel of young players (notably, Evan Carter) who could have them contending for years to come, as well as veteran stars like Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

At this writing they still could bring back Jordan Montgomery. That would make them likely prohibitive favorites in this division.

At Globe Life Field: March 28, 30-31

The Cubs open the season facing the WS champs, a good test for Craig Counsell’s team.