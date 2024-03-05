Cubs vs. Royals at Surprise preview, Tuesday 3/5, 7:05 CT

Earlier today, Sara Sanchez did a deep dive into Cody Bellinger’s numbers.

Bellinger will return to the Cubs lineup tomorrow in Mesa:

Manager Craig Counsell announced Monday that the 2019 NL MVP will step in as designated hitter on Wednesday when the Cubs host the Angels at Sloan Park in Mesa at 3:05 p.m. ET/2:05 CT. The game will be broadcast on Marquee Sports Network and MLB.TV. Counsell also expects Bellinger to play in the field either Friday or Saturday.

Both the Friday and Saturday games will also be in Mesa. Here’s a bit more on Bellinger:

On Monday he took six at-bats — three against righty starter Jameson Taillon and another three against lefty Thomas Pannone — in a simulated game after seeing very little live pitching since the season ended. “I was happy with how I was seeing it and happy with how my swing was,” Bellinger said. “It’s the perfect setting to get ready for Wednesday. For me to see lefty-righty-lefty-righty was ideal. It’s always good work getting out here on the back fields.”

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Royals lineup:

Caleb Kilian will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers were not available at posting time.

Brady Singer will start for the Royals. K.C. relievers scheduled today: Will Smith, John Schreiber, Alec Marsh, Matt Sauer and Will Klein.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. There’s an audio feed on MLB.com with the Royals announcers.

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

Discuss amongst yourselves.