Cub Tracks’ theater of the mind

Cubs dropped one, 2-1 against the Padres. Al had details. Cody Bellinger comes back to DH tomorrow, and will play the field over the weekend. Cubs are .500 so far. Not that these games count, but it’s nice to win.

We’re playing ‘wait and see’, but there’s purpose to it. Roster jenga rolls on. Beli and Brennen are close to game activity. Happ’s going to be a bit, but that could be a blessing in disguise as some younger players will get additional opportunities.

A couple Cubs updates:



— Cody Bellinger to make spring debut Wednesday as DH; likely will start in field Friday or Saturday



— Patrick Wisdom (right quad) is no longer slated to play tomorrow. He’s day-to-day



— Brennen Davis (concussion protocol) begins physical activity today — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 4, 2024

Cody Bellinger laces a single during live batting practice. pic.twitter.com/zrJKL84TVr — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 4, 2024

‘‘You feel like you’re making good pitches, and you don’t get those good reactions, and it’s like, ‘clearly, something’s off.’ ’’ — Jameson Taillon

