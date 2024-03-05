Cub Tracks’ theater of the mind

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
Cubs dropped one, 2-1 against the Padres. Al had details. Cody Bellinger comes back to DH tomorrow, and will play the field over the weekend. Cubs are .500 so far. Not that these games count, but it’s nice to win.
We’re playing ‘wait and see’, but there’s purpose to it. Roster jenga rolls on. Beli and Brennen are close to game activity. Happ’s going to be a bit, but that could be a blessing in disguise as some younger players will get additional opportunities.
A couple Cubs updates:— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 4, 2024
— Cody Bellinger to make spring debut Wednesday as DH; likely will start in field Friday or Saturday
— Patrick Wisdom (right quad) is no longer slated to play tomorrow. He’s day-to-day
— Brennen Davis (concussion protocol) begins physical activity today
Cody Bellinger laces a single during live batting practice. pic.twitter.com/zrJKL84TVr— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 4, 2024
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Spring training rekindles friendships and memories of those who have loved the game. “The spring drags on when mid-March arrives, and you can’t wait until the arrival of opening day. But the years go by in a blur, reminding you of the hold the game has on all of us.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks is a rare breed and he’s looking to build upon his bounce-back 2023. “Kyle is just so unique,” Craig Counsell said.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Jameson Taillon working through mechanical adjustment prior to spring debut. “Taillon has also experienced a little tightness in his calves, so the Cubs are taking it easy with him here in the early going.” Refers to Maddie Lee article*.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Shōta Imanaga’s debut offers preview of talent, fastball fix in progress. “I felt that a difference between Japan and the U.S. is where to throw the fastball,” Imanaga explained through his interpreter. Sahadev Sharma addressed this {$}. Tony Andracki has some Imanaga also. Brett Taylor joins the conversation.
- Steve Stockmar (MLB.com*): Jordan Wicks finds value in facing Padres’ top sluggers. “It’s a lot about my own work, but it’s also good to see guys like that, see that upper-level competition, those top-tier guys,” said Wicks.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Miles Mastrobuoni tries to lock down a Chicago Cubs opening day roster spot, while Mike Tauchman has his secured. “He’s coming in with a really good plan and obviously he’s a phenomenal athlete and feels like his swing is in a really good spot,” Tauchman said of Mastrobuoni. Tony Andracki has more on roster decisions. Maddie Lee has more of this.
- Jake Meisinger (Cubbies Crib*): Giants infielder JD Davis mentioned as a potential trade fit. “... the Cubs value having that wiggle room too much to sacrifice it for a corner infield bat and the Giants will wind up having to look elsewhere if they want to unload him before Opening Day.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger in a good spot with his swing, ready to make spring debut Wednesday. “Familiarity with Cubs hitting coach Dustin Kelly and assistant hitting coach Juan Cabreja has played a role in Bellinger’s comfortability and getting locked in quickly after reporting to camp last week.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs prospects Kevin Alcántara and Owen Caissie are able to focus on progress over pressure in spring training. “They don’t get to who they are as players the same way,” manager Craig Counsell said.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Latest Top-100 Prospect list has six Cubs in the Top 68. “One of the last-arriving (but well-contemplated) preseason top-100 prospect lists dropped this morning over at Prospects Live.”
- Jeff Agrest (Chicago Sun-Times*): CW26 will simulcast Marquee’s broadcast of Cubs game March 12. “It’s only an exhibition, but the Cubs’ game next Tuesday will have significance on the Chicago sports-media landscape.”
Food for Thought:
Bottlenose Dolphins Become One Of Few Known Mammals With A “Seventh Sense”https://t.co/2Q6YIKF629— IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 3, 2024
This tiny fish is louder than an airplane taking off https://t.co/EhrbSlr3Ed— Popular Science (@PopSci) March 3, 2024
Contrary to popular belief, it is not blood that gives fresh red meat its color – and color alone is not a sign that the meat is "spoilt".— IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 4, 2024
Read more here: https://t.co/8dpmCUgZVx pic.twitter.com/BCJqx95WjI
