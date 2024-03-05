David Bote, Nick Madrigal, Miles Mastrobuoni: Who makes the Cubs Opening Day roster?

We’ve debated these three at length already this spring on this site, so I thought I’d give you an entire article regarding the merits (and downsides) of Cubs infielders David Bote, Nick Madrigal and Miles Mastrobuoni. (Please note, for fairness I have listed these players in alphabetical order.

Let’s look at the careers of each and what the pluses and minuses are of keeping each of them. I have preferences here, but I will try to be as fair as possible.

David Bote

MLB career: 384 games, .231/.318/.393, 36 home runs

Pluses: He’s a pretty good defender at both third base and second base. He can play shortstop in an emergency — has 11 career MLB games there (two starts). He’s also played a bit of first base and outfield. He has power, and among the 36 home runs are two walkoffs, though both were in 2018.

Re-watching his ultimate grand slam is always fun, so let’s do it [VIDEO].

Minuses: He spent the entire 2023 season in the minor leagues, even after hitting .329/.438/.589 in 20 games in June. Whether that was a managerial decision or an organizational one is not clear. The team kept Luis Torrens on the 2023 Opening Day roster ahead of Bote. He’s no longer on the 40-man roster, which means someone from there would have to be let go to bring him back to the majors. He’s the oldest of the three.

Bote’s $5.51 million contract for this year is largely irrelevant to this decision. He gets paid — and the money counts against the Cubs’ luxury tax — no matter whether he plays in Chicago or Des Moines.

Bote had a chance to be a hero again Monday, but he grounded out to end the game.

Nick Madrigal

MLB career: 234 games, .280/.328/.354, 16 stolen bases

Pluses: He hit much better in 83 games with the White Sox (.317/.358/.406) than in 151 games with the Cubs (.257/.309/.322), hinting that perhaps the form that made him the Sox No. 1 pick (fourth overall) in 2018 is still there. With no experience, made himself into a decent defensive third baseman in 2023.

Minuses: Madrigal has almost no power, just four home runs in 842 MLB plate appearances. He’s had trouble staying healthy — hasn’t played more than 92 games in any of his four MLB seasons, mostly with hamstring issues. He’s locked in to playing either 2B or 3B, shortstop is probably not an option, nor is the outfield.

Speaking of injuries, Madrigal got hurt again Monday:

Nick Madrigal left Monday’s game with a right leg cramp. He started at second and grounded out in his only plate appearance before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the 3rd inning. He has been hampered by leg injuries throughout his career, missing time in each of the last 3 seasons. He had a hamstring tear in 2021 that cost him significant time and then went on the IL three separate times in 2022 with a low back strain, a left groin strain and a right groin strain. Twice last season, he was placed on the IL with a right hamstring strain.

This injury probably isn’t serious, but simply points out again that he can’t seem to stay healthy.

Here’s Madrigal’s first home run as a Cub [VIDEO].

Miles Mastrobuoni

MLB career: 68 games, .235/.301/.289, 14 stolen bases in 15 attempts

Pluses: Versatile defensively, has played second base, third base and shortstop competently and also saw some time in left field and right field last year. He draws walks and did so especially well at Triple-A Iowa last year, where he hit .295/.449/.473 with 36 walks in 39 games.

Here’s his only MLB home run, last July vs. the Cardinals [VIDEO].

Minuses: He can play all those positions, but is just decent at them. He was absolutely brutal in his first 29 games for the Cubs in 2023, batting .145/.254/.177, before hitting .324/.360/.409 in 31 games for the team after July 8.

If the choice were up to me, I’d be on the phone trying to deal Madrigal, even with the minor injury suffered Monday. There are likely several teams he could start for at second base and give him the chance he never really had with the Cubs. That would also open a 40-man spot for Bote. Also, both Madrigal and Mastrobuoni have options remaining, so either could start the year at Iowa.

Given that only two of these three will likely make the Opening Day roster, who would you choose? I’d pick Bote and Mastrobuoni.