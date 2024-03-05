BCB After Dark: Cooper or Smith?

Welcome to another week here at BCB After Dark: the grooviest spot for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We hope you’ve had a great day. Come on in and sit with us for a while. There are still a couple of good tables available. There’s no cover charge this evening and the dress code is casual. Bring your own beverage.

Last week, I asked you how many games did you expect rookie Alexander Canario to play in the majors in 2024. You’re not expecting him to be a big part of the team because first place was 25 to 49 with 29 percent of the vote. In second place was a little more playing time of 50 to 74 games. That also got 29 percent, but a lower overall vote total. We actually got a pretty good bell curve on this vote.

Tonight we are featuring saxophonist Lou Donaldson with his signature tune, “Blues Walk.” This performance is from 1985. Jimmy Smith is on organ, Kenny Burrell is on guitar and Grady Tate plays drums. If you like your jazz with a dose of the blues, this one’s for you.

There is a 35 second spoken introduction before this live performance.

Kate Plays Christine, a 2016 film by director Robert Greene, is an avant-garde documentary that blurs the difference between reality and fiction. It’s a fascinating but uncomfortable watch that forces you to question why you are watching in the first place.

The “Christine” of the title is Christine Chubbuck, a 29-year-old newscaster in Sarasota, Florida who committed suicide by shooting herself in the head live on the air in 1974. The “Kate” is actress Kate Lyn Sheil, who has been hired to play Chubbuck in a biopic about her life. Kate Plays Christine documents Kate’s attempt to discover everything she can about Christine to prepare herself play the part.

That conceit is the first thing that should clue you in that this is not an ordinary documentary. There is no film about Christine. Or rather they are making a film about Christine—but it’s the film that you are watching right now. We’re in the documentary funhouse mirror room. An onion of a movie with layers and layers to peel.

There is some standard and fairly interesting stuff about how Kate (and the film mentions her last name just once or twice, so I’m going to just call her Kate) approaches playing a real person as an actor. She goes over lines. She goes to get a wig done and talks with the wigmaker. She has brown contact lenses made so she can look more like Christine. She goes over her lines and tries out different takes. She repeats Peter Finch’s monologues as Howard Beale under the belief—mistaken, apparently—that the film Network was inspired by Christine’s suicide.

(Network screenwriter Paddy Chayefsky claimed—years later—that Network was inspired by Chubbuck’s suicide. But Chayefsky’s own papers show the script for Network and the character of Howard Beale was well underway at the time of the incident and that he never mentioned Chubbuck until well after the film debuted.)

As Kate tries to dig deeper into the character of Christine, she becomes a journalist, just as Christine was. Kate tries to gain as much information as she can get about Christine, but she discovers, much to her chagrin, that Christine and her suicide has been almost completely forgotten, even in Sarasota. She asks people in town what they know about Christine and she gets blank shrugs. Kate visits the places that Christine used to go and finds that they’ve all changed. Christine, whose public suicide was meant to leave a lasting impression, has actually left behind almost no trace. A lot of the people who do remember her—all elderly at this point—didn’t actually know her at all. Kate gets a lot of answers like “I didn’t know her, but I heard . . .”

Meanwhile, and this is the part that is intentionally manipulative, we see Kate shooting the film that they are supposedly making about the life of Christine. Kate struggles to deliver her lines. She’s constantly stopping a take and asking to do it over again. She’s unhappy with her performance. Kate still doesn’t understand Christine and that sends her on more quests for information about Christine. What she does have is an autobiography that Christine wrote about herself when she was 15, which was mostly all about her hopes and dreams. She also has the news story that Christine wrote about herself that served as a suicide note.

There’s also the question about “the tape.” Christine hosted a morning news/chat show called “Suncoast Digest,” which is where she took her own life. The show was broadcast live and not normally taped, but on the day she died, Christine asked for the engineer to tape the program for her. Kate originally wants to see the tape to inform her performance, and then re-thinks it and decides it’s too gruesome. Then she discovers that she can’t watch the tape—no one knows for sure what happened to it and no one has ever seen it. They’ve heard rumors of its existence, but nothing more. This is also the days before VCRs and even if someone in town owned an early model, there were probably only a few thousand people watching the program and they’d have no reason to tape it. Once it’s forbidden fruit, Kate wants to see it again. Kinda.

Eventually Kate meets with two of the studio engineers who worked with Christine and one of them was on duty the day she killed herself. He has a tape—no not “the tape” but a tape of Christine doing an earlier show—so that Kate can see what Christine was like on camera. In the end, the man, who is still haunted by her death, says that Christine was an unremarkable person and that the only reason we’re interested in her at all is because of the way she died. And how does that make Kate feel? How does it make us feel as an audience?

This all comes to a head when it comes time for Kate to shoot the suicide scene. She eventually drops out of character and starts loudly arguing—ostensibly with the unseen and unspeaking director but actually with us, the audience—about why are we doing all of this? Why are we making a movie about Christine Chubbuck in the first place? And why are we, the audience, watching it?

There’s an amazing train-wreck “can’t look away” quality to Kate Plays Christine and that’s 100% intentional. Additionally, the line between actress and documentarian is, while not erased, completely blurred. At times Kate is playing a part as a trained actress. Other times Kate really is doing real journalism when she talks to people who knew Christine or knew people who knew her. There are other scenes where you’re not really sure what she’s doing, like when she speaks with her fellow cast members about their lives or their thoughts on Christine.

One thing we can tell is that if the film that they are supposedly making in the documentary was real, it would have been terrible. Ironically, at the same time they were making Kate Plays Christine, someone else was making a real biopic on Christine Chubbuck called Christine, which starred Rebecca Hall and Michael C. Hall. Both films were unaware of the existence of the other while they were shooting. I haven’t seen Christine, but it got good reviews. Both films premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

There are a lot of things going on in Kate Plays Christine and the film tries to manipulate you on several different levels. But the reason it tries to manipulate the audience is not to trick you, but to try to make you aware of the ways that documentarians manipulate their audiences. If there is a failure to Kate Plays Christine, it’s that the manipulation is so fascinating that I didn’t really mind.

Kate Plays Christine can be seen on the Criterion Channel, or for free on Kanopy with a library card or Plex with ads. It’s also on YouTube.

Here’s the trailer for Kate Plays Christine.

Tonight’s question is inspired by today’s Spring Training game. Two non-roster invitees, Dominic Smith and Garrett Cooper, both made their Spring Training debuts earlier today. Smith was the first baseman and Cooper served as the designated hitter. As Al pointed out in the recap linked to above, both players had good games. Cooper went 1 for 3 with an RBI double that plated the only Cubs’ run of the game. Smith was 2 for 3 with a double.

So which one is more likely to make the Opening Day roster? Both Smith and Cooper are primarily first basemen. Both have played as a corner outfielder in their career but neither one has done so since 2021.

Cooper, if you ask me, has been one of the more underrated players in the game in recent years. Playing most of his career in Miami—the MLB equivalent of Siberia—Cooper has a lifetime slash line of .268/.337/.402. Last year he was traded mid-season from Miami to San Diego. Between the two teams, Cooper hit .251/.304/.419. That’s a pretty good line for a strong defensive middle infielder or catcher. Unfortunately. Cooper is a weak-gloved first baseman. If he could play better defense, he wouldn’t be with the Cubs on a minor league deal.

Cooper is 33 years old and bats right handed.

Great things were expected out of Smith when the Mets took him in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft and for a while, it looked like he was going to live up to them. Smith had a pretty good half-season for the Mets in 2019, hitting .282/.355/.525 with 11 home runs in just 89 games. He followed that up with the best season of his career in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Smith hit .316/.377/.616 with 21 doubles and 10 home runs in just 50 games. That earned him 13th-place in MVP voting that year.

But Smith hasn’t been nearly as good since 2020. He got 145 games for the Mets in 2021 and just hit 11 home runs and a .244/.304/.363 line. His 2022 season was even worse, He got so bad he got sent down to Triple-A at the end of May. He was recalled to the majors at the end of June, but after a few bad weeks back in the majors, Smith injured his ankle. When he was healthy again, Smith was sent back down to Triple-A, where he never returned. His final line in 2022 was .194/.276/.284 in 58 major league games that year. That’s unacceptable for a defensive wizard at shortstop and Smith was a bat-over-glove first baseman. The Mets non-tendered Smith at the end of the 2022 season.

The Nationals signed Smith to a one-year deal as a free agent and he kind of made a comeback last year, hitting .254/.326/.366 with 12 home runs over 153 games. That’s a step up from his wretched 2022 season, but also unacceptable for an everyday first baseman.

Smith is 28—he turns 29 in June—and bats left handed.

So which one do you think is more likely to head north with the team when Spring Training ends? Smith bats left handed and the Cubs need more left-handed bats in the lineup. On the other hand, Michael Busch is being given every chance to win the first base job and he bats left handed. There may not be a lot of opportunities for another left-handed bat at first base.

Neither player gives you much more than below-average (but playable) defense at first base.

So which one do you think is more likely to end up on the Opening Day roster? Both players would have to be added to the 40-man roster, which is full, but the Cubs often have to open up a spot for an NRI to make the team and I suspect the front office has some candidates to go on the 60-day injured list or get designated for assignment if they decide to keep a player in camp on an NRI.

