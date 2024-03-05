BCB After Dark: How many homers for Cody Bellinger?

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the coolest club for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We are so glad that you stopped in tonight. Old friend or new, all are welcome. There’s no cover charge. We still have a couple of tables available. Bring your own beverage. The corkage fee is waived.

BCB After Dark is the place for you to talk baseball, music, movies, or anything else you need to get off your chest, as long as it is within the rules of the site.

Last night I asked you who you thought had a better chance of making the Opening Day roster: Garrett Cooper or Dominic Smith? By a vote of 62 percent to 38, you picked the right-handed Cooper over the left-handed Smith.

On Tuesday nights/Wednesday mornings, I don’t normally do any movie stuff. But I always have time for jazz, so those of you who skip that can do so now. You won’t hurt my feelings.

Tonight I have one of those “Live from Emmet’s Place” videos starring pianist Emmet Cohen. Cohen is joined by Wallace Roney Jr. on trumpet, Buster Williams on bass and Lenny White on drums. This is Frank Loesser’s “If I Were a Bell” from the musical Guys and Dolls. It’s been a jazz standard ever since Miles Davis recorded in in 1958.

Welcome back to those of you who skip all that jazz.

Cody Bellinger is scheduled to make his Spring Training debut tomorrow—or later today for most of you. Sara Sanchez wrote a nice article earlier today talking about why she is optimistic about Bellinger being able to repeat his 2023 performance. I suggest you read it if you haven’t.

So my question today is about how well do you think Cody Bellinger is going to do this year? There are a lot of metrics I could have used, but I decided to simply ask you how many home runs do you think Cody Bellinger will hit in 2024. That keeps it simpler than trying to ask you about OPS or slugging percentage or some other more advanced stat.

Obviously Bellinger could have a great season if he doesn’t hit a lot of home runs but gets on base a ton, but maybe that will be a question for another day.

Bellinger hit 39 home runs for the Dodgers in his rookie season of 2017. He hit 25 the next year and in his MVP year of 2019, Cody slugged 47 home runs. Then he had his struggles. Bellinger hit just 12 home runs in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, which wasn’t bad and kind of in line with the 25 he hit in 2018. But then the injuries struck and Bellinger hit just 10 in 2021 and 19 in 2022. With the Cubs last year, Bellinger hit 26 in 130 games. He also had a .307 batting average, which was even higher than his average in his MVP season, although his MVP season had a far higher on-base percentage.

So tell us—how many home runs do you predict Cody Bellinger will hit in 2024?

Poll How many home runs will Cody Bellinger hit in 2024? More than 40

36 to 40

30 to 35

25 to 29

20 to 24

10 to 19

Fewer than 10 vote view results 7% More than 40 (3 votes)

2% 36 to 40 (1 vote)

38% 30 to 35 (16 votes)

33% 25 to 29 (14 votes)

19% 20 to 24 (8 votes)

0% 10 to 19 (0 votes)

0% Fewer than 10 (0 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

