Cubs vs. Angels at Mesa preview, Wednesday 3/6, 2:05 CT

Notes for today...

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Angels lineup:

Here’s one Angels lineup…



Angels at Cubs, with Reid Detmers. pic.twitter.com/KDcBw0umba — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) March 6, 2024

Justin Steele will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers:

Reid Detmers will start for the Angels. Angels relievers scheduled today:

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

Please visit the Angels site Crashing The Pearly Gates. If you do go there to interact with Angels fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.