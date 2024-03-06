Baseball history unpacked, March 6

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Hal Mauck, Bill Sweeney, Ted Abernathy, Terry Adams, Jake Arrieta, Leonys Martín. Also notable: Willie Stargell HOF.

Today in History:

1521 - Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan is the first European to sight Guam in the western Pacific.

- Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan is the first European to sight Guam in the western Pacific. 1788 - The British First Fleet arrives at Australian territory of Norfolk Island to found a convict settlement.

- The British First Fleet arrives at Australian territory of Norfolk Island to found a convict settlement. 1831 - Edgar Allan Poe court-martialed and dismissed from West Point military academy for gross neglect of duty and disobedience of orders.

- Edgar Allan Poe court-martialed and dismissed from West Point military academy for gross neglect of duty and disobedience of orders. 1836 - Battle of the Alamo: After 13 days of fighting 1,500-3,000 Mexican soldiers overwhelm the Texan defenders, killing 182-257 Texans including William Travis, Jim Bowie and Davy Crockett.

- Battle of the Alamo: After 13 days of fighting 1,500-3,000 Mexican soldiers overwhelm the Texan defenders, killing 182-257 Texans including William Travis, Jim Bowie and Davy Crockett. 1857 - Dred Scott Decision: US Supreme Court rules Africans cannot be US citizens.

- Dred Scott Decision: US Supreme Court rules Africans cannot be US citizens. 1869 - Dmitri Mendeleev presents the first periodic table of the elements to the Russian Chemical Society.

- Dmitri Mendeleev presents the first periodic table of the elements to the Russian Chemical Society. 1918 - US naval boat “Cyclops” disappears in Bermuda Triangle.

