Outside The Confines: The A’s Opera House

The A’s moving to Las Vegas has been a limbo-state story for months now. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of certainty about when or if the A’s are moving, because right now they’re still in Oakland and exploring ways to extend their stay, but they have also unveiled stadium renderings for a new stadium in Vegas.

The stadium renderings are beautiful, but they do bear more than a passing resemblance to the Sydney Opera House in Australia, which people online were quick to call out. Still, it’s better than when the Rangers unveiled their renderings and everyone was beside themselves to make jokes about how it looked like a Home Depot box store.

Here’s a look at the renderings.

Together with @BIG_Architects and @HNTBCorp, we have unveiled the design for our new ballpark project in Las Vegas on the Tropicana site. BIG will serve as the design lead and HNTB as the sports/hospitality designer and architect of record.



Images by Negativ pic.twitter.com/mvpiCBXD54 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 5, 2024

And here are some more informations about the announcement:

Brutal news: Initial imaging showed Boston Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito likely has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain and could miss the 2024 season, league sources tell ESPN. Giolito, who signed a two-year deal with Boston, may need surgery to repair the right-elbow damage. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 5, 2024

This is absolute gold right here pic.twitter.com/p3u8r1ozGn — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) March 4, 2024

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.