Outside The Confines: The A’s Opera House

The A’s moving to Las Vegas has been a limbo-state story for months now. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of certainty about when or if the A’s are moving, because right now they’re still in Oakland and exploring ways to extend their stay, but they have also unveiled stadium renderings for a new stadium in Vegas.
The stadium renderings are beautiful, but they do bear more than a passing resemblance to the Sydney Opera House in Australia, which people online were quick to call out. Still, it’s better than when the Rangers unveiled their renderings and everyone was beside themselves to make jokes about how it looked like a Home Depot box store.
Here’s a look at the renderings.
Together with @BIG_Architects and @HNTBCorp, we have unveiled the design for our new ballpark project in Las Vegas on the Tropicana site. BIG will serve as the design lead and HNTB as the sports/hospitality designer and architect of record.— Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 5, 2024
Images by Negativ pic.twitter.com/mvpiCBXD54
And here are some more informations about the announcement:
- Patrick Andres collects some fan reactions to the renderings.
- A detailed article about the group who did the design and the design announcement. (MLB)
Now on to the rest of today’s links!
- Davy Andrews brings us an actually interesting article about cleat cleaners.
- Sean Manea cut his hair and fans are having a field day, shares Joseph Salvador.
- The Braves are rankled by the exclusion of Ozzie Albies on a list of all-time second basemen. Story by Jayson Stark. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Paul Casella looks at the early impact Jackson Holliday is making in spring training.
- Tom Verducci tries to figure out why Blake Snell still hasn’t landed himself a spot yet.
- Ben Clemens is already wondering why this season’s bad teams are SO bad, and the season hasn’t even started yet.
- Justin Verlander will start the season on the IL. (AP)
- Julie Kliegman has an interesting piece looking at the history of sports psychology.
- Anthony Castrovince spotlights Shohei Ohtani is set to face his old club for the first time in spring training.
- Bad news for Red Sox fans. And the Red Sox.
Brutal news: Initial imaging showed Boston Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito likely has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain and could miss the 2024 season, league sources tell ESPN. Giolito, who signed a two-year deal with Boston, may need surgery to repair the right-elbow damage.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 5, 2024
- David Laurila looks at an ace in the making with Tarik Skubal.
- Bradford Doolittle tries to determine how much injury has impacted each team.
- Josh Donaldson has announced his retirement. Report by Madison Williams.
- Brian Murphy gives us some interesting spring training storylines to catch up on.
- Here are the top 30 prospects in the AL and NL Central. (MLB)
- Sam Blum looks at the limbo state for players existing after a DFA. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- MLB The Show will now offer a “female player mode.” (AP)
- Paul Skenes has made a big splash in spring training, but the hot prospect will not be starting in the majors. Story by Alex Stumpf.
- Important coaching.
This is absolute gold right here pic.twitter.com/p3u8r1ozGn— Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) March 4, 2024
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...