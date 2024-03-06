 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: The A’s Opera House

The A’s unveil their plans for a Las Vegas stadium and it looks... similar to something else

By Ashley MacLennan
The A’s moving to Las Vegas has been a limbo-state story for months now. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of certainty about when or if the A’s are moving, because right now they’re still in Oakland and exploring ways to extend their stay, but they have also unveiled stadium renderings for a new stadium in Vegas.

The stadium renderings are beautiful, but they do bear more than a passing resemblance to the Sydney Opera House in Australia, which people online were quick to call out. Still, it’s better than when the Rangers unveiled their renderings and everyone was beside themselves to make jokes about how it looked like a Home Depot box store.

Here’s a look at the renderings.

And here are some more informations about the announcement:

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

