Royals 4, Cubs 0: Caleb Kilian leaves with an injury

Every Cubs fan wants to see Caleb Kilian succeed. We might disagree on whether that success should come as a starter or reliever, but he certainly has the talent to be a quality big league pitcher.

Kilian’s spring might be on hold for a while, as he left the game with an unspecified injury in the third inning of the Cubs’ 4-0 loss to the Royals Tuesday evening.

Here’s how it happened [VIDEO].

In my totally amateur analysis, it looked like he might have landed wrong on his leg. He walked off the field under his own power after consulting with the trainer and manager Craig Counsell. It didn’t look too serious. Hopefully it isn’t, especially because Kilian looked particularly sharp in this outing. The plan seemed to be to have him throw three innings, and of course with this injury he didn’t finish the third. Thanks to some sketchy fielding behind him, the Royals plated an unearned run, charged to Kilian, later in the inning.

The only other thing of note in this game is that Ben Brown threw two solid innings of relief, the fourth and fifth, retiring all six batters he faced, one by strikeout. Brown’s likely going to be one of the top starters at Triple-A Iowa and be ready to fill in if needed in the Cubs rotation this summer. He’s looked very good this spring.

Luke Little (sixth) and Sam McWilliams (eighth) also threw scoreless frames but whoops, Richard Lovelady served up a three-run homer to his former Royals teammate Tyler Gentry in the eighth, and that was more than enough.

The Cubs managed just four hits in this one, two of them doubles, one each by Michael Busch and Owen Caissie.

Overall the Cubs defense wasn’t great, making three errors, but Matt Shaw made this slick play at third base to end the fifth inning [VIDEO].

Shaw, I think. is the real deal. He does not look overmatched at the plate or in the field, for lack of a better term, he just looks like a baseball player. I would think he’s got a real good chance to be on the Cubs Opening Day roster in 2025.

That’s about all I’ve got on this one, as we await word on what’s up with Kilian.

The Cubs return to Sloan Park Wednesday afternoon to face the Angels. (It’s an Angels split squad, so don’t expect a Mike Trout sighting.) Justin Steele will start for the Cubs and Reid Detmers will go for the Angels. Game time is 2:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.