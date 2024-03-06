Cubs 6, Angels 5: Winning ugly

MESA, Arizona — The Cubs played sketchy baseball in the field Wednesday afternoon at Sloan Park, committing four fielding errors, two by Christopher Morel.

And one by B.J. Murray, but he made up for that by smacking a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning that held up for a 6-5 win over the Angels.

Justin Steele threw two very good innings, then got in trouble in the third, giving up a home run to former Cub Jake Marisnick and then committing a fielding error of his own. That wound up in a three-run inning (two earned), but overall I thought it was a decent outing for Steele.

As for Morel, here’s his adventurous day in the field [VIDEO].

Cubs manager Craig Counsell says these errors are all a part of the process:

“The thing I just stress to everybody,” Counsell said, “is that this is not something we’re assessing over six weeks, either. This is something to assess over a long period of time, to just keep getting better. And we can assess every player in that spectrum, right? What we’re accomplishing with this is consistency of work. And it’s a daily consistency. Lots of reps. “Hopefully, frankly, [there are] mistakes. I want mistakes, because you learn from mistakes. I want action — balls hit to you. That’s what I’m rooting for in the game. Let’s hit a lot of balls to Christopher Morel. You want that. From that perspective, he’s on the field every morning and getting that accomplished. We’re in good shape.”

I agree completely with Counsell here and I like this approach with Morel.

Anyway, old pal Marisnick had stolen a home run from Seiya Suzuki in the first [VIDEO].

Seiya got that back in the fifth with the score at the time 4-1 Angels [VIDEO].

Cody Bellinger, playing in his first spring game, got nice rounds of applause every time he came bat. He followed Suzuki’s homer with a walk and went to third on a double by Morel.

Mike Tauchman’s double scored both runners and tied the game 4-4 [VIDEO].

Tauchman then scored on an infield out to give the Cubs the lead 5-4.

Adbert Alzolay then threw a nice 1-2-3 inning. Carl Edwards Jr. was touched up for a run on Murray’s error, making the score 5-5. CJ has looked pretty good this spring, and though he won’t be on the Opening Day roster, if he’s willing to go to Triple-A Iowa I think he’ll get some pen time this year.

Javier Assad followed with two good innings of relief, setting up Murray’s home run:

BJ Murray Jr. breaks up the tie! pic.twitter.com/QdZ3P2CtYs — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 6, 2024

Then Yency Almonte entered to finish things up, his first outing as a Cub. He retired the first two hitters easily, then issued a two-out walk. The game ended on a grounder to short that wound up getting an Angels runner in a rundown, and a tag play finished things.

A sloppy game, but there were, as you see, some good things that happened.

Here’s an interview with Bellinger done after he left the game [VIDEO].

Attendance watch: 10,506 paid to see this game under partly sunny skies and temps in the mid 70s. For seven home dates the Cubs have sold 79,084 tickets, or 11,298 per date.

The Cubs will head to the west valley for another night game Thursday, this one against the Reds. Hayden Wesneski will start for the Cubs and Hunter Greene will go for the Reds. Game time Thursday is 7:05 p.m. and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.