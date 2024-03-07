Cub Tracks gets over the hump

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming. Beer’s in the fridge.
The Jake Marisnick show was on Wednesday. Christopher Morel had several miscues at the hot corner. Justin Steele had one of his own. Spring Training games can get messy, and this third inning was fuzzy around the edges.
That meant the bats had to get to work. Some RiSPy business ensued, but eventually the Cubs brought out the big bats. Al had all the details.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 6, 2024
Final: #Cubs 6, Angels 5. pic.twitter.com/YZ1HdpdSdm
Cub Tracks is still on the Mervis train, though the path forward looks murky. Still, it ain’t over til it’s over.
Craig Counsell said on @MLBNetworkRadio that the Cubs’ 3B situation is “not going to be solved in spring training” and will become clearer over the long term.— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 4, 2024
Counsell said he’s been pleased with the consistency of Christopher Morel’s defensive work.@MLBNetwork @670TheScore
- MLB.com*: MLB Network visits Spring Training [VIDEO].
- Rich Eberwein (Cubbies Crib*): The Chicago Cubs would be wise to get this extension done soon. “Justin Steele’s value will likely only go up from here, so locking him up now could be the smart financial play for Chicago.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): By always being available, Héctor Neris sets the example the Cubs bullpen needs to thrive. “Neris has the type of resume that brings gravitas to a group of relievers who don’t have long track records.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$})” What motivates Chicago Cubs reliever Edwin Escobar? 7 seasons in Japan, family — and a big-league shot. “Escobar’s journey to the Cubs has been an untraditional path for the trilingual Venezuelan.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Caleb Kilian’s injury issue was with his shoulder, and it is “concerning”. “... it was enough that the Cubs went straight to an MRI:”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): 24 for ’24: Who is the Cubs’ fifth starter? “There’s also the possibility the Cubs utilize a 6-man rotation at points in the season.”
- MLB.com*: Dansby Swanson speaks [VIDEO].
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Patrick Wisdom, Garrett Cooper and the challenges the Chicago Cubs face with nonroster invitees and a full 40-man roster. “Wisdom understands his best path to playing time involves slugging left-handers in a platoon role off the bench.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): How ‘irregular’ free-agent market contributed to Cubs’ 40-man roster crunch. ‘‘We have some irregularity going on in this current market,’’ Scott Boras said.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Why Cubs ‘want mistakes’ as Morel gets hang of 3B. “It’s easier concentrating on just one position,” Morel said on Wednesday morning.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Maybe Matt Shaw really can play 3B. “I want to focus on the idea that Shaw has given no indications that his arm will be an issue.”
- Christopher Kline (Fansided*): Cubs concerns about late Cody Bellinger signing already proven wrong. “Cody Bellinger is on track to rejoin the Chicago Cubs’ lineup sooner than expected.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): 24 for ’24: Who will DH for the Cubs? “It’s a spot I’ve thought the least about and I think that probably means it’s gonna be a bunch of guys,” manager Craig Counsell said.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): What prospect Owen Caissie’s hot spring-training bat means for his development. “Caissie entered Tuesday batting .529 with a pair of doubles, a home run and three walks.”
- Jim Callis (MLB.com*): Here are the Cubs’ 2024 Top 30 prospects. “Six of Chicago’s 12 best prospects arrived via trade...”
- Claire Filpi (NBC Sports Chicago*): Upper Deck Golf set to return to Wrigley Field in May. “The three-day experience is comprised of nine different tee boxes throughout the ballpark, with targets located on the Chicago Cubs’ field.”
Food for Thought:
