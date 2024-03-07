 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks gets over the hump

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. Cody Bellinger is back, Morelism, and other stories. Enjoy the music.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming. Beer’s in the fridge.

The Jake Marisnick show was on Wednesday. Christopher Morel had several miscues at the hot corner. Justin Steele had one of his own. Spring Training games can get messy, and this third inning was fuzzy around the edges.

That meant the bats had to get to work. Some RiSPy business ensued, but eventually the Cubs brought out the big bats. Al had all the details.

Cub Tracks is still on the Mervis train, though the path forward looks murky. Still, it ain’t over til it’s over.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading!

Another book I’m in.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...