Cub Tracks gets over the hump

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming. Beer’s in the fridge.

The Jake Marisnick show was on Wednesday. Christopher Morel had several miscues at the hot corner. Justin Steele had one of his own. Spring Training games can get messy, and this third inning was fuzzy around the edges.

That meant the bats had to get to work. Some RiSPy business ensued, but eventually the Cubs brought out the big bats. Al had all the details.

Cub Tracks is still on the Mervis train, though the path forward looks murky. Still, it ain’t over til it’s over.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Craig Counsell said on @MLBNetworkRadio that the Cubs’ 3B situation is “not going to be solved in spring training” and will become clearer over the long term.



Counsell said he’s been pleased with the consistency of Christopher Morel’s defensive work.@MLBNetwork @670TheScore — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 4, 2024

Food for Thought:

Man Takes 217 COVID-19 Vaccines In 29 Months For "Private Reasons", Is Finehttps://t.co/Mda2VC1OFs — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 6, 2024

The mysterious 'star dune' in the Sahara is on the move https://t.co/8U1FtGWS1A — Popular Science (@PopSci) March 6, 2024

We Just Got One Step Closer To Seeing A Live Mammoth By 2028https://t.co/ugISA9jPoc — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 6, 2024

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading!

Another book I’m in.