Cubs vs. Reds at Goodyear preview, Thursday 3/7, 7:05 CT

ICYMI, Caleb Kilian is likely out for several months with a shoulder injury

In the same linked article: Nick Madrigal has another hamstring strain

Ian Happ likely isn’t back until late March

Some thoughts on Dominic Smith and his chances to make the Opening Day roster

Cubs lineup:

Reds lineup:

Hayden Wesneski will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: Edwin Escobar, Michael Arias, Porter Hodge, Brad Wieck and Cam Sanders.

Hunter Greene will start for the Reds. Reds relievers scheduled today: Casey Legumina, Tyler Gilbert and Tony Santillan.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. There’s also a radio broadcast with the Reds announcers via WLW 700, available via the streaming page below.

