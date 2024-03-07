BCB After Dark: When is Matt Shaw arriving?

It’s the end of the week here at BCB After Dark: the hippest hangout for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in and sit with us. It may be Spring Training, but we’re in mid-season form. There’s no cover charge. We still have a few tables available. Bring your own beverage.

Last evening, I asked you to predict the number of home runs that Cody Bellinger will hit in 2024. Most of you were in the same range, as 41 percent of you thought he’d hit between 25 and 29 home runs, or in the same range that he hit last year. Another 37 percent believe that he will hit between 30 and 34 home runs. So 78 percent in that 25 to 34 range.

Today is the 101st anniversary of the birth of the great jazz guitarist Wes Montgomery. So I’m featuring him performing the Little Anthony and the Imperials song “Goin’ Out of My Head.” This is from 1965.

I guess the Academy Awards are this Sunday. Like millions of other Americans, I will not be watching. I haven’t watched the Oscars in at least a decade. The Academy shouldn’t take it personal—I don’t think I’ve watched any awards show in over a decade. It’s not my bag to watch people congratulate themselves.

I’ve written before that I don’t think the Academy Awards mean much about the overall quality of a film. To be sure, I don’t think an outright terrible film has even won Best Picture. Sure, there are some head-scratchers and some winners that look really bad in retrospect, but the fact that they won tells us something about the year they were made. Even with Forrest Gump, a film I detest, I will readily admit that it is a very well-made film by some very talented people. It’s even revolutionary, in its own way. I just didn’t like what they did with all that talent.

But I do think the Oscars are indicative of what the movie industry thinks of itself and what it is trying to accomplish. As such, I find them fascinating as trivia and as a way to reconstruct what various films meant at the time they were made. As such, I will certainly read about the Academy Awards after they’re over. And I’m sure people will flood my social media feed with the results as they come in.

This year, it certainly looks like Oppenheimer is going to win most of what it is up for. It won’t become the fourth picture, after It Happened One Night, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and The Silence of the Lambs, to sweep the top five categories because no woman was in the picture enough to get a Best Actress Nomination. (See what I mean about loving Oscar trivia?) Emily Blunt is nominated for Supporting Actress for Oppenheimer, but she isn’t expected to win.

So to give you something to talk about, I’m going to make my Oscar predictions. I’ve never done this before, but I think I’m going to do OK because there is very little suspense as to who is going to win the big categories. The only real contest appears to be that Best Actress Oscar and the Screenplay Oscars, I guess.

Best Picture: Oppenheimer. There really isn’t any suspense about this one. Oppenheimer has won every major predictive pre-Oscar Award. It’s a rare critical favorite that was a big box office success.

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer. There’s no reason to think that the Academy will split Picture and Director this year.

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer. There’s some thought that the Academy may spoil Oppenheimer’s sweep by handing the Best Actor win to Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers. But the Academy has always rewarded performances of actors playing real people and while Giamatti was great in The Holdovers, he was basically playing a variation of a character he’s played a dozen times. I do wish that back in my teaching days, I would have thought to say to some student who told me he (and it was always a he) couldn’t fail my class: “Don’t sell yourself short. I believe that you can” like Giamatti did in The Holdovers. I probably would have gotten fired, but it would have been worth it.

Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon. This one is a real contest with Gladstone and Emma Stone (Poor Things) splitting the pre-Oscar awards. But Stone has already won one Oscar and I think the Academy is a sucker for an actress who comes out of nowhere (or at least little-seen indie films) to turn in a big performance. Gladstone is just the better story and Hollywood loves a story.

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer. Talk about Hollywood loving a good story. Downey went from being one of the hottest young actors around to throwing his career away with addiction and a year in prison. Since then, he’s resurrected his career to become the biggest box office draw of the 21st Century. Again, Hollywood loves actors playing real people and Downey was fantastic as Lewis Strauss. He is also a very likeable actor playing an unlikeable character, and that always gets extra points in some eyes.

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph. The Holdovers. Randolph gave a great performance as the grief-stricken school cook. She’s won every pre-Oscar Award. This is as much of a sure thing as Oppenheimer.

Best Original Screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari. Anatomy of a Fall. As the Academy has opened up to more foreign members, it’s become much more open to awarding Oscars to films in languages other than English. Celine Song has a chance at an upset for Past Lives, but I’ll stick with the favorite.

Best Adapted Screenplay: Tony McNamara. Poor Things. The safe thing here would be to predict another win for Oppenheimer. But I think enough members of the Academy will feel bad enough about Poor Things not winning any of the other categories it was nominated in to throw it a bone here.

I’m not going to bother predicting the other categories. I’d really just be guessing on those, although Best Original Song will be one of the two nominees from Barbie.

So if you want to give us your Oscar predictions, you can. Or you can just tell us how you feel about the Oscars. Will you be watching? Do you not care? Or, like me, do you sort of care but not enough to watch? Is there an Oscar decision from years past that still makes you angry? Are you still mad that Dances With Wolves beat out Goodfellas?

Tonight’s question is inspired by the two errors that Christopher Morel made at third base today and this tweet from Jon Morosi.

Prediction: Matt Shaw will play in the big leagues this season. pic.twitter.com/0hbf6zFoQH — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 6, 2024

Third base is obviously a problem for the Cubs. Nick Madrigal, who shocked me by becoming a good defensive third baseman last year, doesn’t really hit enough for the position. On top of that, he’s already dealing with a hamstring issue.

Christopher Morel can certainly hit enough to play third base, but can he handle the position defensively? He’s got a cannon for an arm, but he often has no clue as to where the ball is going. In other words, he has the arm strength to play third, but not the accuracy. You would think that’s something he could learn and certainly manager Craig Counsell is saying that Morel is learning from his mistakes in Spring Training. But if he doesn’t, he could give back everything he adds on offense with poor defense.

Then there is Patrick Wisdom, who gives the Cubs power from the right side but not a lot else. Defensively, he’s been below average the past two seasons. He’s the type of third baseman you’re glad to have when you’re trying to win 75 games and not so happy to have if you think you can win 90.

That brings up Matt Shaw. When the Cubs drafted Shaw in the first round last year, it was generally assumed that he would have to move from shortstop to second base because of a weak arm. On that play above, Shaw’s arm didn’t look weak. Sure, it’s not a cannon—the ball got to first on a bounce and the speed of the throw wasn’t the greatest—but it got there on time and it was on target. Most of the throws that a third baseman has to make aren’t anywhere near as difficult as the one Shaw made on that play against Kansas City. If he can make that play, he should be able to make the ordinary ones at least well enough to be an average defensive third baseman.

Shaw is less than a year removed from college, but he rocketed through the Cubs minor league system last year. Playing mostly in High-A South Bend and Double-A Tennessee, Shaw hit .357/.400/.618 with eight home runs over just 38 games. That’s a small sample size, but he’s certainly impressed everywhere he played last year. And while his .238 batting average in Spring Training doesn’t scream that he’s ready for the majors to start the season, the way he’s advanced through the system last year indicate that he’s a quick learner.

So do you think Matt Shaw will make his major league debut this year? And if so, when? If Christopher Morel manages to play a strong third base and Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner stay healthy, it’s certainly possible that Shaw plays the entire season in the minors. But if he tears up the minor leagues like he did last year and there is a need a third base, I don’t think the Cubs could afford to leave him in the minors.

Of course, Shaw could also get hurt and that would delay his arrival. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen.

