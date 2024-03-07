The Oakland Athletics have new Las Vegas stadium renderings...

Every time I write on this topic, discussion gets rather... well, spirited, shall we say. Civil, for sure, but spirited.

So, here I go again, in response to the Oakland Athletics releasing renderings of what they say will be their new stadium in Las Vegas.

First, here are the three other renderings besides the one at the top of this post:

They sure are pretty renderings, I’ll give them that.

And for this article, I’m not just going to express my opinion — for one, you likely already know what I think about this entire thing. Instead, I’m going to quote some others. First, longtime baseball writer Craig Calcaterra:

The renderings themselves are likewise extraordinarily shoddy and unprofessional. Indeed, the whole thing is quite obviously AI-designed vaporware, thrown together in like 17 minutes. As if someone went to an image generator and said “hey, mash together the Sydney Opera House and the Las Vegas Sphere and throw in some design elements of (a) that car Homer Simpson designed for his brother’s factory that time” and (b) a Dyson AirBlade. It’s superficially pretty until you look at it for more then seven seconds. Then you realize: That there are no lights; There are no bullpens; There’s also no batter’s eye (hitters will LOVE looking at the flashing lights of the Vegas strip while trying to hit a 98 mph fastball!); There is no apparent HVAC system; There are no luxury suites; There are no on-deck circles. All of which is to say that these are promotional renderings, aimed at trying to regain the momentum John Fisher and the A’s have lost as they’ve flailed around for months now, making little to no progress on the Las Vegas project other than to keep fielding lawsuits over it. They’re not proper architectural renderings. Which, by the way, they were supposed to have submitted a couple of months ago. I don’t think this release counts as even a late submission because, again, these are shoddily assembled hype photos, more appropriate for a press conference from like a year ago, when the plan to move the team was taking shape.

Don’t hold back, Craig. I’ll just say I agree 100 percent with his take.

From the fantastic Field of Schemes site:

The “five overlapping layers” “inspired by traditional baseball pennants” turn out to look more like someone picked up the Sydney opera house and dropped it on a baseball stadium. It’s definitely visually striking — how it would work in terms of engineering, how much it would cost to construct, and how it would fit on a teeny nine-acre site are all excellent questions. The “largest video board in MLB” will be attached to the curve of the (fabric?) roof somehow, and will be impossible to read for anyone sitting down the first-base line. Also despite the stadium not opening until 2028, a 40-year-old Mike Moustakas will still be playing third base for the Los Angeles Angels, and the A’s lineup will likewise involve all players who are currently on the team, which would be remarkable but maybe not more remarkable than Shea Langeliers batting .285. “The tiered design will split upper and lower seating bowls to bring fans closer to the action than traditional ballparks and provide clear sight lines from every seat,” according to MLB.com’s writeup, and yes, every baseball stadium for at least the last century has featured a “tiered design” and no, there’s no way that “brings fans closer to the action” unless the upper decks are cantilevered over the lower ones, and that doesn’t appear to be the case here. As Noah Pransky notes, there’s no a/c ductwork to be seen, which would make the stadium a little on the toasty side. The whole mess looks like “a spherical armadillo” according to stadium critic … oh, whoops, that’s what designer Bjarke Ingels said himself, apparently meaning it in a good way. Twitter took it differently. Fisher gave an interview to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser that will be remembered for his quote that “the armadillo is an underrated animal,” but is mostly notable for his admission that even after putting in $500 million of his own money and borrowing another $200 million, he’s still missing $500 million that he expects to come from unidentified “equity investors” in … the team? The stadium? The roof? Slusser apparently didn’t ask, nor did she ask if a $1.5 billion price tag for this madness is really realistic. All of this is very on brand for Ingels, whose firm’s style is more architectural shock and awe than fireworks and people flinging their hands in the air for no reason.

These are all reasonable questions and while perhaps some of them will eventually have answers, please note Field of Schemes’ statement that there’s $500 million missing from this proposal and no one seems to know where that money is going to come from, never mind a pending lawsuit regarding the $380 million that the Nevada legislature allocated to this project. Lastly, there’s already a hint that this stadium, if ever built, won’t look like these renderings:

The CFO of Bally’s, the company that runs the site of the proposed A’s stadium in Las Vegas, says the renderings released yesterday are not quite it: “I’m sure there will be iterations to massage.” https://t.co/fDWo97evFr — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) March 6, 2024

I continue to believe that all of this is pie-in-the-sky, unserious talk. There’s also the fact, not mentioned by Calcaterra or Field of Schemes, that the renderings show the stadium facing east, which means the game shown in the rendering is being played at sunrise. Also, if you have been to Las Vegas, when have you ever seen that little traffic on the Strip?

Look, maybe I’m wrong and all of this will happen by 2028, and if so, I will admit that right here on this site. Until then I remain deeply skeptical of a) the move in general and b) this specific stadium proposal.

Have at it.

