The Cubs roster for the Spring Breakout game features Matt Shaw and Owen Caissie

You have seen Owen Caissie and Matt Shaw in some Cubs Spring Training games, and both have impressed with their hitting. Caissie, in fact, is demolishing spring pitching — granted, in a small sample size. He’s tied for second among all MLB players in hits with 10 and overall is batting .500/.565/.800 with three doubles and a home run.

Shaw has two doubles and a triple in 21 spring at-bats and has played a solid third base.

Both players will be featured when Cubs prospects take on White Sox prospects Friday, March 15 at Sloan Park. The game will start at 4:05 p.m. CT (2:05 Arizona time) and will be televised on Marquee Sports Network as well as streamed live on MLB.com and ESPN+.

Here is the complete Cubs roster for the Spring Breakout game:

Quite a number of these players have already made appearances in Cubs spring games, and of course a few (Michael Arias, Porter Hodge, Kevin Alcántara and Brennen Davis) are on the team’s 40-man roster.

It’s good, I think, that the Cubs still think enough of Ed Howard to place him on the roster for this game. The 2020 first-round pick has had a rough time in the minor leagues, as well as several injuries, but is still just 22 and could still have a major league future.

It will be good to see Cade Horton, one of the team’s top pitching prospects, throw in this game as well.

The game will run seven innings and if you’re going to be in the Phoenix area, tickets for this game are still available (they’re $15 each, general admission).

I’m planning on going to this game and will report from there. I think this is a great thing for Major League Baseball to do and I look forward to seeing these prospects getting their own game to show off their talents.