Caleb Kilian will be out for several months

Cubs righthander Caleb Kilian left Tuesday’s game against the Royals with what was reported as “shoulder discomfort.”

To refresh your memory, here’s what happened [VIDEO].

Kilian had looked good in that game, too, as you can see, facing the first batter of the third inning he was throwing just his 28th pitch of the game.

Here’s the update about Kilian:

Cubs injury updates:



*Caleb Kilian has teres major strain in right shoulder. He won’t return to game action until around All-Star break, Counsell said, adding this type of injury timeline can vary a little.



*Nick Madrigal has a right hamstring strain. Counsell still optimistic. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 7, 2024

This is a really tough break for Kilian. Whether as a starter or reliever, he had a real chance of making the Cubs’ Opening Day roster. Now, he’ll be out for possibly up to four months. Here’s hoping for the best for him.

In regard to the hamstring injury reported by Meghan Montemurro about Nick Madrigal, sadly, this appears to be same old, same old for the infielder. He missed considerable time each of the last two seasons with the Cubs with hamstring issues, and also was out for quite a bit of time with similar injuries when he was with the White Sox.

I’m not one who usually calls a player “injury-prone” because many injuries seem so random, but in this case it appears to be the same thing, every time, for Madrigal.

Back to Kilian — with him now out that long, he’ll probably be placed on the 60-day injured list sometime before Opening Day, which would open up a 40-man roster spot for someone not currently on it, if said player made the Opening Day roster. This gives the Cubs some roster flexibility without having to delete anyone from the 40-man.

As always, we await developments.