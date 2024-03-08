Cubs vs. Mariners at Mesa and Diamondbacks at Scottsdale split squad preview, Friday 3/8

A pair of games today, splitting the squad, the Mesa game begins at 2:05 p.m. CT, the Scottsdale game at 3:10 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of game threads covering both games.

Here are today’s particulars.

At Mesa:

The Cubs lineup was not available at posting time. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Cubs lineup.

Mariners lineup:

we're bear-y excited to play the cubbies pic.twitter.com/gDPOYcvqKX — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 8, 2024

Shōta Imanaga will start for the Cubs. Cubs relievers at Sloan Park:

Emerson Hancock will start for the Mariners. Mariners scheduled relievers:

At Scottsdale:

The Cubs lineup was not available at posting time. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Cubs lineup.:

Diamondbacks lineup:

Today’s #Dbacks lineup vs. the Cubs:



Carroll | CF

Marte | 2B

Gurriel | LF

Pederson | DH

Suárez | 3B

McCarthy | RF

Smith | 1B

Perdomo | SS

Herrera | C

---

Kelly | P pic.twitter.com/xW6diAIDYR — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 8, 2024

Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs. Cubs relievers against Arizona: Colten Brewer, Richard Lovelady, Sam McWilliams, Brad Wieck and Chris Clarke.

Merrill Kelly will start for the D-backs. Other pitchers listed for Arizona: Logan Allen, Miguel Castro, Paul Sewald and Kevin Ginkel.

Today’s game vs. the Mariners in Mesa is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. There’s also a radio broadcast via KIRO 710 with the Mariners announcers.

No TV for the game vs. the Diamondbacks in Scottsdale. There will be an audio broadcast with the D-backs announcers via MLB.com, available via the streaming page below.

MLB.com Gameday for Cubs/Mariners

MLB.com Gameday for Cubs/Diamondbacks

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Mariners site Lookout Landing and Diamondbacks site AZ Snakepit. If you do go there to interact with Mariners or D-backs fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of threads for both games today since they start at about the same time.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.