Cubs 2, Reds 2: Busching the envelope

The Cubs and Reds played to a 2-2 tie Thursday night in Goodyear, Arizona, dodging raindrops that hit much of the Phoenix area during the day and evening, cancelling the games at HoHoKam Stadium (Guardians/A’s) and Salt River Fields (Royals/Rockies).

The main story from this one was new first baseman Michael Busch hitting his first home run in a Cubs uniform.

And Busch absolutely demolished this baseball [VIDEO].

That home run likely would have gone about 440 feet had it not smacked off the tall hitters’ background at Goodyear Ballpark. It followed a walk to Garrett Cooper and gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Hayden Wesneski had a solid outing in this game, throwing three innings, striking out four with no walks. His only mistake was smashed out of the ballpark by Spencer Steer in the bottom of the first. I still think Wesneski is ticketed for Triple-A Iowa to start there, but this outing was quite encouraging.

Here are Wesneski’s four K’s [VIDEO].

The Reds scored the tying run off Edwin Escobar in the fourth, an RBI groundout after a pair of walks and a fly ball. Escobar is an intriguing lefty who’s spent the last seven years pitching in NPB in Japan. He’s somewhat of a longshot for the Opening Day roster, but if he doesn’t make it, hopefully he’ll stick around at Iowa for possible callups.

That was it for the scoring, and the Cubs had their second tie game of spring 2024.

Cam Sanders also threw well in this game, striking out a pair, and he’ll also likely be part of the Iowa Shuttle crew this year. Porter Hodge threw a scoreless seventh, also with two strikeouts, and Riley Thompson gave up a couple of hits in the eighth but no runs, and again a pair of K’s. Jose Romero got the ninth, and finished up the game scoreless despite a pair of walks.

The Cubs are a split squad Friday. Half the team will play the Mariners at Sloan Park at 2:05 p.m. CT. Shōta Imanaga will start that one, his first outing in front of the home crowd. Emerson Hancock will start for Seattle. Cody Bellinger is expected to play the field for the first time this spring. Incidentally, yesterday the Cubs announced that there would be a Bellinger bobblehead giveaway at Wrigley Field Saturday, September 21, when the team faces the Nationals.

At Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, the other split squad will face the Diamondbacks, with Kyle Hendricks going for the Cubs and Merrill Kelly for Arizona at 2:10 p.m. CT.

There’s TV coverage of the Sloan Park game on Marquee Sports Network. No TV for the SRF game, but there will be an audio broadcast with the D-backs announcers via MLB.com.