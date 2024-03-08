Outside The Confines: It might as well be Spring (Training)

Good morning.
- The Red Sox have agreed to a six-year, $55 million contract extension with right-hander Brayan Bello. There is a team option for a seventh year at $21 million.
- There are still a lot of unsigned free agents. Gabe Lacques brings you the best 13 still on the market.
- Michael Baumann examines how long can the free agent pitchers continue to stay unsigned without it adversely affecting their season once it starts.
- Bob Nightengale speaks with retired right-hander Kyle Lohse about his free agency eleven years ago and how it was for it to stretch into March.
- Would someone please sign Joey Votto? Votto speaks with Scott Chuisano about still wanting to play and not finding any offers.
- Catcher Mike Zunino announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the majors.
- Mike Lupica speaks with Dusty Baker about retirement. Baker says he misses the game but he doesn’t miss getting up early in the morning. He also says “never say never” about returning to managing.
- Russell Dorsey profiles new Angels manager Ron Washington and how he loves to be a teacher of the game. Dansby Swanson talks about how much Washington helped him in Atlanta.
- Will Leitch has the most indispensible player on all 30 teams.
- Matt Snyder ranks the best player on each MLB team.
- Jay Jaffe looks at which teams had the biggest net gain from free agency this winter.
- The Dodgers and Padres play in Seoul in just 12 days. After missing last season with an injury, the Dodgers are not committed to making Gavin Lux their everyday shortstop.
- With the signings of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers are going to be big news in Japan. Stephanie Apstein asks the Dodgers which non-Japanese player might also become a star in Japan. A lot of this is “Who is going to provide the best combination of good looks and good baseball.” Max Muncy claims it won’t be him.
- Yamamoto had a pretty bad second Spring Training start. Mike DiGiovanna talks to his teammates as to how Yamamoto is adjusting to playing in America.
- Jordan Schusterman speaks with Tyler Glasnow, who says he’s ready for the big time and fitting in just fine with the Dodgers after a career in small market Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay.
- Mike DiGiovanna speaks with 37-year-old (tomorrow) Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson on why he is determined to make yet another comeback in baseball. Hudson says he’s just stubborn.
- Dennis Lin talks with the Padres about Joe Musgrove’s off-season “Camp 44” that Musgrove set up to help Padres pitchers improve their in-season performance. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Ahead of the Seoul Series, Michael Clair has six big milestones for Koreans in MLB.
- Staying with international baseball, Samurai Japan threw a combined perfect game against a team of European All-Stars that included an immaculate inning.
- Jayson Stark talks with the Orioles on the chances that Jackson Holliday could make history by giving Baltimore back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Jeff Passan speaks with left-hander Chris Sale about how he’s feeling after being traded to the Braves this year.
- Bradford Doolittle examines how much teams have been hurt by injuries and how much at risk are they for 2024. (ESPN+ sub. req.) Over the past few years, he puts the Cubs in the “above-average/average” category for injuries, but ranks them 23rd out of 30 teams for their injury risk this season.
- The complete rosters for all the “Spring Breakout” games.
- Do-Hyoung Park tells about how Twins second baseman Edouard Julien keeps the team laughing, even if he claims he’s not trying to be funny.
- Keegan Matheson has an update on the four-year-old son of Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson, who was hit by a car in February. Swanson says that “We’re very, very lucky.” So good news all around.
- And finally, Andy McCullough has a fascinating piece that answers the question “Where do ballplayers find a place to live?” As it turns out, there is a thriving subculture of players renting out houses to other players. (The Athletic sub. req.) Rich Hill has kept his house near Dodger Stadium and rents it out to Dodgers players and coaches when he can. New Cubs reliever Yency Almonte is renting the Chicago house of his former Dodgers teammate Joe Kelly, who got traded to LA from the White Sox last year.
