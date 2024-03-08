Pete Crow-Armstrong, Matt Shaw among 12 Cubs roster cuts

Friday, the Cubs announced the following roster cuts:

Optioned to Triple-A: Ben Brown, Luis Vázquez, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Brennen Davis.

Optioned to Double-A: Michael Arias, Porter Hodge and Kevin Alcántara.

Non-roster invitees reassigned to minor-league camp: Ethan Roberts, Riley Thompson, Pablo Aliendo, Matt Shaw and Owen Caissie.

None of these cuts should surprise you at all. Guys like PCA, Caissie and Shaw are big parts of the future of the Cubs, but all of them need more minor league time. You'll see many of these players in the Spring Breakout game next Friday at Sloan Park.