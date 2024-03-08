Cubs 9, Mariners 5: Everyone digs the long ball

MESA, Arizona — The Cubs got some solid pitching (despite the score) and three home runs led the team to a 9-5 win over the Mariners at Sloan Park.

In the first inning, Seiya Suzuki singled with one out and one out later, Dansby Swanson walked.

Garrett Cooper followed with this three-run homer [VIDEO].

Shōta Imanaga, who had an easy first inning, served up a leadoff homer to Luis Urias in hte scond, then two more hits produced a second Mariners run, making the score 3-2.

The Cubs got that right back and more in the bottom of the inning. Alexander Canario singled with one out and Matt Shaw tripled him in [VIDEO].

One out later, Suzuki singled in Shaw [VIDEO].

A single by Cody Bellinger advanced Suzuki to second, where he scored on this single by Dansby Swanson [VIDEO].

That is some nice, varied offense — both long balls and singles, along with another extra-base hit and a walk.

Imanaga got through the third without giving up any more runs. I thought in general he looked very good, despite the home run. That’s something he’s going to have to do less of in MLB; he was prone to some of that in NPB. He struck out five. Look at the movement and location on these pitches [VIDEO].

I was a bit surprised to see minor leaguer Brett Weiman throw the fourth; usually those guys do mop-up work. It appears to me that Craig Counsell had specific innings he wanted the MLB relievers to throw. The Mariners scored three off Weiman to make it 6-5, but then the major league guys shut Seattle down over the last five innings, allowing two hits and a walk, striking out five. That’s nice work by Julian Merryweather, Jose Cuas, Mark Leiter Jr., Luke Little and Keegan Thompson, especially important for Thompson. What a big boost the bullpen would get if he could return to 2022 form.

The Cubs scored three more on two more home runs in the sixth. First, a solo blast by Dominic Smith [VIDEO].

Then, after a strikeout and walk, Shaw hit his first spring homer, a two-run shot [VIDEO].

So 9-5 was the final score, and some fine performances by quite a number of Cubs this afternoon.

Attendance watch: 12,832 paid to see this one. The Cubs have sold 91,916 tickets for eight home dates at Sloan Park, or 11,490 per date.

About the split-squad 7-5 loss to the Diamondbacks, I know only what I see in the boxscore and highlights, since I was at the game in Mesa.

Kyle Hendricks looks like he threw a couple of decent innings before running out of gas in the third. Former Cub Joc Pederson homered off Kyle in that inning [VIDEO].

Chris Clarke got hit hard, allowing five hits and four runs (three earned) while facing only seven batters.

A Cubs highlight from that game is this home run by Mike Tauchman [VIDEO].

And here are Hendricks’ two strikeouts [VIDEO].

The squad reunites as one for Saturday’s Sloan Park contest against the Rockies. Jameson Taillon will start for the Cubs and Dakota Hudson will go for Colorado. Game time is 2:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.