Cubs vs. Rockies at Mesa preview, Saturday 3/9, 2:05 CT

The Cubs made three more roster cuts Saturday, all non-roster invitees: Chris Clarke, Sam McWilliams and Brad Wieck were all reassigned to minor-league camp. Wieck, in particular, might help the Cubs down the road, but for now he needs more reps, which he'll get in minor-league camp.

Also, if the Cubs seek bullpen help this summer, it could come from prospect Ben Brown. He’s been on a starter track, but was nearly called up last year, per Maddie Lee in the Sun-Times:

Cubs pitching prospect Ben Brown was hoping the pain in his side last season would disappear on its own. But on his flight to Chicago to get it checked out, a sneeze made him realize it was more than a minor pull. ‘‘Not the flight to Chicago I was hoping for,’’ Brown said in a conversation with the Sun-Times. Brown, 24, was on the cusp of a call-up before that oblique injury, which landed him on the injured list in early August.

The Cubs could have used some bullpen help last September. And even though Brown was among 12 roster cuts Friday:

‘‘Generally when we get excited about young pitching prospects, it’s stuff,’’ manager Craig Counsell said Friday. ‘‘Certainly, Ben sits in that category. Then the next hurdle for really all players is [to] just go get people out, go perform. Do that, and he’ll knock the door down, for sure. And we’ll be asking about him soon. Really soon.’’

Cubs lineup:

Jamo makes his ST '24 debut today



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/Rcf7rWVtbA — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 9, 2024

Rockies lineup:

#Rockies lineup vs #Cubs 3/9 (2:05 CT): Bouchard RF, Jones LF, Montero 1B, McMahon 3B, Toglia DH, Hilliard CF, Stallings C, Trejo 2B, Carreras SS (Hudson P) — Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) March 9, 2024

Jameson Taillon will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: Adbert Alzolay, Héctor Neris, Yency Almonte, Daniel Palencia, Carl Edwards Jr. and Thomas Pannone.

Dakota Hudson will start for the Rockies. Rockies relievers scheduled today: Peter Lambert, Tyler Kinley, Jaden Hill and Justin Lawrence.

