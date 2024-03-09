Cub Tracks’ happy campers?

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
By now you know that the Cubs reassigned a dozen players to minor-league camp Friday. There are still 50 players in camp at present, so two dozen more will be coming. As soon as we have a firmer handle on the starting group, I’ll start profiling this year’s squad.
You’ll notice that Matt Mervis is still with the big kids. He hasn’t gotten much play so far, though. I still like him an an LH DH option. If not, I hope he can find a place to play in the major leagues. Surely someone could use a bat-first lefty 1B/DH and has a Double-A or Singe-A arm to spend for him.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 8, 2024
Final: #Cubs 9, Mariners 5. pic.twitter.com/HO8TBsgGyi
Final (Salt River Fields): Dbacks 7, Cubs 5.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 8, 2024
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Five strikeouts over three innings for Shota Imanaga! pic.twitter.com/1EkVpQy8Mw— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 8, 2024
A no-doubter from Garrett Cooper makes it a 3-0 ballgame at Sloan Park! pic.twitter.com/BUXf3L5HVn— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 8, 2024
Matt Shaw shows off the speed— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 8, 2024
His triple makes it 4-2 #Cubs! pic.twitter.com/NcbRRNFF64
Dom Smith kisses this baseball goodbye! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/uHQMH7GSU9— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 8, 2024
Matt Shaw hits his first home run of Spring Training! pic.twitter.com/MdZjnH5WIb— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 8, 2024
Joey Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite with the Blue Jays. He is back.— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 8, 2024
- Marquee Sports Network*: Cubs Weekly Podcast: Mark Leiter Jr. [AUDIO]
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Here’s the Cubs’ 2024 Spring Breakout roster. “The Cubs and Padres have the most Top 100 participants in the event.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs prospect Ben Brown could be back ‘really soon’ — never mind camp cuts. “Brown was on the cusp of a major-league debut last season, but then he got hurt.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Mistakes part of the process as Cubs try to maximize Christopher Morel’s skill set. “The challenge facing the Cubs is harnessing that talent and helping him become an impactful all-around player.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Matt Shaw showing ‘exceptional’ work ethic in first MLB camp. “The bat should help Shaw climb the Cubs’ organizational ladder swiftly, but his defensive versatility has the potential to expedite the process further.”
- Riley Cavanagh (Cubbies Crib*): This unheralded Cubs prospect could wind up being the best of them all. “BJ Murray could quickly become a househould name for Cubs fans.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): How offensive improvements from Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki can help the Chicago Cubs lineup get to the next level. “There’s definitely more in there,” Happ said.
- Tommy Birch (Des Moines Register* {$}): Chicago Cubs send top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong back to Triple-A Iowa. “With Bellinger back in Chicago, the Cubs can give Crow-Armstrong, widely considered the centerfielder of the organization’s future, more time to develop.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Don’t forget Alexander Canario in Cubs’ Opening Day roster conversation. “The rookie outfielder is among the players competing for a bench spot.”
Food for Thought:
While Dune's planet might be plausible, giant sandworms are (thankfully) improbable. https://t.co/HIbYN6fu0a— Science News (@ScienceNews) March 6, 2024
It's as if the spacecraft is stuck.— IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 8, 2024
Read more here: https://t.co/y0HY77ZeZl pic.twitter.com/QuZsGrUuNn
Damage on 39,000-year-old tools may reveal a prehistoric ‘Age of Bamboo’ https://t.co/5RbZT0hh2D— Popular Science (@PopSci) March 8, 2024
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...