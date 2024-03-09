 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ happy campers?

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. Cubs split-squad split the games. Matt Shaw is the real deal. So is Shota Imanaga.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Aaron Doster/Getty Images

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

By now you know that the Cubs reassigned a dozen players to minor-league camp Friday. There are still 50 players in camp at present, so two dozen more will be coming. As soon as we have a firmer handle on the starting group, I’ll start profiling this year’s squad.

You’ll notice that Matt Mervis is still with the big kids. He hasn’t gotten much play so far, though. I still like him an an LH DH option. If not, I hope he can find a place to play in the major leagues. Surely someone could use a bat-first lefty 1B/DH and has a Double-A or Singe-A arm to spend for him.

Food for Thought:

