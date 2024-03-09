Cub Tracks’ happy campers?

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

By now you know that the Cubs reassigned a dozen players to minor-league camp Friday. There are still 50 players in camp at present, so two dozen more will be coming. As soon as we have a firmer handle on the starting group, I’ll start profiling this year’s squad.

You’ll notice that Matt Mervis is still with the big kids. He hasn’t gotten much play so far, though. I still like him an an LH DH option. If not, I hope he can find a place to play in the major leagues. Surely someone could use a bat-first lefty 1B/DH and has a Double-A or Singe-A arm to spend for him.

Final (Salt River Fields): Dbacks 7, Cubs 5. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 8, 2024

Five strikeouts over three innings for Shota Imanaga! pic.twitter.com/1EkVpQy8Mw — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 8, 2024

A no-doubter from Garrett Cooper makes it a 3-0 ballgame at Sloan Park! pic.twitter.com/BUXf3L5HVn — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 8, 2024

Matt Shaw shows off the speed



His triple makes it 4-2 #Cubs! pic.twitter.com/NcbRRNFF64 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 8, 2024

Dom Smith kisses this baseball goodbye! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/uHQMH7GSU9 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 8, 2024

Matt Shaw hits his first home run of Spring Training! pic.twitter.com/MdZjnH5WIb — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 8, 2024

Joey Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite with the Blue Jays. He is back. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 8, 2024

