MLB.com ranks the Cubs minor-league system No. 2

Many of us have noted the Spring Training play of top Cubs prospects such as Matt Shaw, Owen Caissie, Kevin Alcántara and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Today, MLB.com came out with a ranking of all 30 team farm systems and the Cubs were ranked second, behind only the Orioles.

Here’s what the MLB.com writers said about the Cubs system:

The Cubs haven’t had this much prospect talent since they ranked No. 1 in 2015 with a system that helped them end their 108-year World Series drought the next season. This time around, they have much more pitching depth, which could help them build a longer-term contender. Four of their MLB-high seven Top 100 prospects arrived via trades (Crow-Armstrong, Caissie, Busch, Alcántara), while Horton and Shaw continue to boost their stock since being selected in the first round of the past two Drafts.

The article notes that two years ago, they ranked the Cubs system 18th, and it moved up to fourth in mid-season rankings last year.

Here is MLB Pipeline’s complete Cubs Top 30, with the top five being PCA, Cade Horton, Caissie, Michael Busch and Shaw. The Cubs have seven players in MLB Pipeline’s overall Top 100 prospects: PCA (16), Horton (26), Caissie (47), Busch (51), Shaw (54), Alcántara (65) and James Triantos (73).

Much credit to the Cubs front office for drafting some of those prospects and also acquiring several of them by trade.

It still might be 2025 before some of those guys arrive in the major leagues, but the future of this franchise appears to be bright.