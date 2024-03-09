Cubs 5, Rockies 0: Jameson Taillon scratched with a back issue

MESA, Arizona — Seven Cubs pitchers shut out the Rockies 5-0 at Sloan Park Saturday, allowing just three hits and striking out nine.

That should be good news. Unfortunately, one of those pitchers was not the scheduled starter Jameson Taillon.

Occasionally over the last few seasons, I’ve walked over to the Cubs bullpen to do a Facebook Live stream of the starting pitcher warming up. I hadn’t done it this year until Shōta Imanaga’s start Friday, and I decided to do it today for Jameson Taillon.

Thus I have this video for you which shows the moment Taillon had to be scratched from his start due to a back problem that happened while he was warming up:

You can see Taillon struggle with the last couple of pitches he threw, then he went over to talk with pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, who hastily summoned lefthander Thomas Pannone to start getting ready to take the mound for the game. Near the end of the video you see Taillon start walking away — very gingerly.

Here’s what we know about the injury:

Craig Counsell said Jameson Taillon was scratched due to lower back tightness. It locked up on him about 10 pitches into the mound portion of his warmup. They should know more about timeline and level of concern tomorrow. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) March 9, 2024

As always, we await developments.

Most likely, if Taillon isn’t ready for Opening Day, either Drew Smyly or Hayden Wesneski will take his rotation spot, so at least the Cubs do have some options.

And you know, sometimes when you lose something you find something else. Pressed into service after likely not expecting to throw more than one inning Saturday, Thomas Pannone threw three shutout innings, allowing a hit and a walk with two strikeouts. He threw strikes and worked quickly and looked like he knew what he was doing out there. Yes, it’s only one Spring Training game, but Pannone might, just might now be part of the conversation for lefty relief this year. He won’t make the Opening Day roster, but this non-roster invitee now is probably ticketed for Triple-A Iowa. Craig Counsell is familiar with him — Pannone was in the Brewers organization last year, making 11 appearances (nine starts) for Triple-A Nashville and one appearance for the Brewers. So.. who knows? Maybe the Cubs have a useful lefty here.

Here are Pannone’s two strikeouts [VIDEO].

All the Cubs runs scored in the third inning, and it was a nice long sequence of singles and doubles after a walk by Garrett Cooper led off the inning. After a strikeout, singles by Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki loaded the bases.

Cody Bellinger doubled in a pair [VIDEO].

Suzuki took third on that double, which bounced into the Rockies bullpen. Dansby Swanson then reached on a fielder’s choice to re-load the bases, and Dominic Smith singled in the third Cubs run [VIDEO].

Patrick Wisdom followed with a two-run single that completed the scoring [VIDEO].

After that it was all Cubs pitching, and relievers Carl Edwards Jr., Adbert Alzolay, Hector Neris, Yency Almonte, Daniel Palencia and Hunter Bigge combined for six shutout innings, allowing two hits and a walk and striking out seven. Only two Rockies runners got past first base, on doubles by Alan Trejo (sixth inning) and with two out in the ninth by Rockies minor leaguer Braxton Fulford.

Let’s all hope everything’s okay with Taillon.

Attendance watch: The largest crowd of 2024 so far at Sloan Park, 14,241, brings the total attendance count for nine games this year to 106,159, or 11,795 per date.

Sunday, the Cubs again travel west, to Surprise, to face the Texas Rangers. Drew Smyly will start for the Cubs and Cody Bradford will go for Texas. With Daylight Saving time beginning overnight tonight, that means spring games will generally start an hour later in Chicago, this one at 3:05 p.m. CT. TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network and there will also be a radio broadcast Sunday on 670 The Score.