On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Rockies series preview

The Cubs played the Rockies six times in a 12-game stretch last September. So in terms of regular-season games, it’s been only a nine-game span since these teams last met.

After this week they won’t meet again until Game 147, September 13 in Denver.

Thanks, schedule-makers.

For more on the Rockies, here’s Evan Lang, a writer at our SB Nation Rockies site Purple Row:

The Colorado Rockies have finally been forced into a rebuild after five consecutive losing seasons culminated in the beleaguered franchise reaching the century mark for the first time. After a 103-loss campaign in 2023 the hope is that things will finally – albeit slowly – start to get better. This season is less about how many games the Rockies can win and more about individual performances and how the team will build for the future. The biggest question mark for the team lies in their rotation. The goal is to stay healthy after getting pummeled by injuries last season, but the team is already without mainstays Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela after losing them to Tommy John surgery. The Rockies used 17 different starting pitchers last season and only three of those are in the rotation to start the new season. Homegrown and locally sourced lefty Kyle Freeland sits atop the rotation as the de-facto ace. He looks to improve on a bumpy 2023 season with improved velocity. Last year his fastball averaged just 88.8 miles per hour, well below previous seasons. After engaging with a new training and conditioning regimen this offseason, he is now regularly hitting 93-94 miles per hour. Freeland did not enjoy his first start of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Opening Day. He made it through just 2⅓ innings while yielding ten earned runs on ten hits. The Cubs will see Freeland in the second game of this series, but first they will face off against a familiar foe. The Rockies signed former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson to a one-year, $1.5 million contract this offseason to shore up the back of the rotation. Hudson struggled somewhat in camp but did enough to earn a spot in the rotation to start the year. Hudson has pitched a career 36⅓ innings against the Cubs with a 3.72 ERA over 10 appearances. Also a new acquisition, right-handed pitcher Cal Quantrill will likely be the Rockies starter for the third game of the series. A finesse pitcher who relies on inducing weak contact, Quantrill had several excellent big league seasons with the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians before struggling in an injury-plagued 2023 campaign. Quantrill pitched fairly well in his first start of the season, but that was overshadowed by a difficult sixth inning in which he was pulled from the mound only for the reliever to give up a few more runs in his name. Quantrill had a solid spring and will look to bounce back. However, he is prone to giving up home runs. In terms of the lineup, the main story is the young talent working to make a name for themselves. Nolan Jones – who finished fourth in NL RotY voting last season – leads a pack of sophomores that includes Gold Glove finalist shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and Gold Glove center fielder Brenton Doyle, all looking to improve upon their strong rookie seasons and cement their places as the future of the Rockies organization. Also fighting for their future with the Rockies are first basemen Michael Toglia and Elehuris Montero, both of whom made the Opening Day roster after successful spring training showings. Rounding the group together are the veterans, led by Charlie Blackmon. Soon to be 38-years-old, Blackmon is in what may be his final season both with the Rockies and as a big leaguer after signing a one-year, $13 million extension at the end of last year. The bearded fan favorite leads a young squad getting younger with his impeccable plate approach and deceptive speed. Third baseman and perennial Gold Glove finalist Ryan McMahon will also be someone to watch. After a difficult 2023 season in which he struggled immensely with his swing and strikeouts, McMahon entered the new season with improved swing mechanics and a revised plate approach. After a quietly strong spring training, McMahon was easily one of the Rockies’ most dialed-in hitters during the opening series against the Diamondbacks. The veteran who will stand out to Cubs fans the most is unfortunately Kris Bryant. After not seeing the field much over his first two seasons with the Rockies due to a smattering of injuries, the former Rookie of the Year, MVP, and hero of the Cubs’ World Series run has seen better days. Playing a mix of first base, right field, and DH, Bryant sometimes looked lost at the plate during the opening series. He struck out seven times over 10 at-bats throughout the first three games. In the third year of a massive eight-year deal, the Rockies desperately need Bryant to start performing like even a shadow of his former self that Cubs fans loved so much.

Fun facts

The Cubs have hosted the Rockies in their first home series once before, in 2009. The teams split two games, with the Cubs winning the opener, then losing the rematch, which followed a day off....

The Cubs have played their first series at home just once against three other current teams: the Astros, Marlins and Padres. They have played two first series against the Giants and three against the Dodgers. They never have opened at home against the Diamondbacks. Their first series has been against the Cardinals in 37 seasons; against the Pirates and Reds, 27 each. The next most are just 10, against the Phillies.

...In all first home series since 1876, the Cubs’ record is 234-168-6, a .581 winning percentage. They have a .511 percentage in all other games of all season. They have a .556 percentage in all games at home other than in their first series.

...The Cubs have played 73 previous three-game series as their first home series. They have swept 12 of them, half since the start of division play: 1969 and 1970 vs. the Phillies, 1980 vs. the Mets, 200 vs. the Braves, 2006 vs. the Cardinals and 2016 vs. the Reds.

(The Cubs began 2000 with two games against the Mets at Tokyo and were the home team in 1 of the games. I do not count that game as their first series AT home.) They have won two of three in 31 series, including five of the last seven seasons: 2017 and 2019-22.

The Cubs have gone 0-3 in their first series at home just four times, most recently in 1994 vs. the Mets. The others were in 1883 vs. the Detroit Wolverines, 1944 vs. the Cardinals and 1986 vs. the Pirates....

In all first series at home, the Cubs have won 75 series, lost 56 and split 27.In first series at home that took place after they had begun the season on the road, the Cubs have won 53, lost 24 and split 13. Their record in those series is an impressive 156-96-3, .618.

They are just 78-72-3, .520, in first home series that also were season-opening series. They won 24 of those series, lost 22 and split 14.

Probable pitching matchups (2023 records)

Monday: Shōta Imanaga, LHP (7-4, 2.80 ERA, 1.054 WHIP in NPB) vs. Dakota Hudson, RHP (6-3, 4.98 ERA, 1.500 WHIP, 5.06 FIP)

Tuesday: TBD vs. Kyle Freeland, LHP (6-14, 5.03 ERA, 1.471 WHIP, 5.30 FIP)

Wednesday: TBD vs. Cal Quantrill, RHP (4-7, 5.24 ERA, 1.465 WHIP, 4.79 FIP)

The TBD pitchers are likely due to the dicey weather forecast this week. Check this note from a Rockies beat writer:

Weather for #Rockies #Cubs series in Chicago is supposed to be terrible. Clubs are already talking about a doubleheader on Thursday. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) March 31, 2024

Times & TV channels

Monday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Rockies market territories)

Tuesday: 6:40 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Wednesday: 6:40 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

Let’s put it this way. If the Cubs don’t win two of three here, it’s gonna be a long season.

Up next

The Cubs have Thursday off, then host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series at Wrigley Field beginning Friday afternoon.