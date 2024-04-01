Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies preview, Monday 4/1, 1:20 CT

Monday notes...

THE WEATHER: Rain might, just might, hold off until mid-afternoon. Here’s the point forecast for Wrigley Field. And here’s the local radar for you to keep handy:

This is the earliest date on which the Cubs ever have played the Rockies. The previous earliest was April 8, in 1996, at Colorado. The earliest at home was April 13, in 2009, also a home opener when Ted Lilly no-hit the Rockies until two out in the seventh, then three relievers completed a one-hitter. The score was 4-0. The teams won’t play their three games in Denver until Sept. 13-15, the 147th-149th games on the Cubs’ scheduled. THE NEW GUY: Today’s game will be starting pitcher Shōta Imanaga’s first in the big leagues. Imanaga will be the first Cub hurler ever to make his MLB debut with a start in a home opener. He will be the 89th different starter for the Cubs in their first game at home. Ferguson Jenkins did it seven times; Grover Cleveland Alexander, Bob Rush and Rick Sutcliffe, five times each. 31 different pitchers made multiple starts, a total of 91 times, and 57 started just once, including Kerry Wood and Carlos Zambrano.

(The above notes courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Rockies lineup:

Shōta Imanaga, LHP vs. Dakota Hudson, RHP

As noted above, Shōta Imanaga is making his MLB debut. In fact, he is going to be the first Cubs pitcher to make his MLB debut as the starter in the Wrigley Field home opener. So there’s that.

Imanaga had a good spring strikeout-wise. He faced 60 batters and struck out 25 of them. That’s a 41.7 percent K rate, which is something you don’t see from starting pitchers. He allowed two home runs, and that’s something that needs to be watched, as he’s occasionally had trouble with that in NPB.

Good luck, Shōta.

Dakota Hudson is quite familiar to us from his six years in St. Louis, during which he made 10 appearances (five starts) vs. the Cubs with a 3.72 ERA and 1.431 WHIP, both numbers fairly close to his career norms (3.86, 1.390).

Last year Hudson made two relief appearances against the Cubs and posted a 7.11 ERA and 2.211 WHIP.

The Rockies are hoping the former No. 1 draft pick is finally past recovery from his Tommy John surgery, which was more than three years ago.

Since Imanaga has not pitched in MLB previously, we don’t have the usual Statcast pitch mix chart, but thanks and credit to this video, we do have at least an idea of what he throws.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Rockies market territories).

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Rockies site Purple Row. If you do go there to interact with Rockies fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.