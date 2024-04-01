Baseball history unpacked, April 1

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Hal Reilly, Jake Jaeckel, Frank Castillo, Daniel Murphy. Also notable: Phil Niekro HOF.

Today in History:

374 - Comet 1P/374 E1 (Halley) approaches within 0.0884 AUs of Earth.

- Comet 1P/374 E1 (Halley) approaches within 0.0884 AUs of Earth. 1748 - Ruins of Pompeii rediscovered by Spaniard Rocque Joaquin de Alcubierre.

- Ruins of Pompeii rediscovered by Spaniard Rocque Joaquin de Alcubierre. 1867 - International Exhibition opens in Paris.

- International Exhibition opens in Paris. 1891 - The Wrigley Company is founded in Chicago, Illinois.

- The Wrigley Company is founded in Chicago, Illinois. 1927 - First automatic record changer introduced by His Master’s Voice.

- First automatic record changer introduced by His Master’s Voice. 1948 - ”Big Bang” theory proposed in scientific journal “Physical Review” by American cosmologists Ralph Alpher, Hans Bethe, and George Gamow.

- ”Big Bang” theory proposed in scientific journal “Physical Review” by American cosmologists Ralph Alpher, Hans Bethe, and George Gamow. 1976 - Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs found Apple Computer in the garage of Jobs’ parents house in Cupertino, California.

- Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs found Apple Computer in the garage of Jobs’ parents house in Cupertino, California. 1989 - A. Bartlett Giamatti replaces Peter Ueberroth as the seventh commissioner of Major League Baseball; dies suddenly of a heart attack five months later.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.

Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.

And everything is subject to editorial oui.

Thanks for reading.