2024 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 3

The Cubs got a tough draw for their first series of the year. Starting on the road isn’t really all that bad. You get warmer weather and you aren’t yet settled in. So that part is fine. But playing a good young team fresh off of their first World Series win was less than ideal. I feel pretty safe in feeling that a team coming off of its first ever championship was unlikely to be complacent. That team battled throughout the weekend and generally made things tough on the Cubs. I don’t think I’m out of line in suggesting that the Rangers were the better team on the field through the weekend.

You can do whatever you want with clichés, but no championships are won or lost in March. I know there are some about losing them in April and certainly I can remember a Cub team or two that buried itself so badly in April that there was basically no way they could ever play themselves into contention. Even if you suffered an injury or two to key players in spring training or the first few games of the season, that suggests that you didn’t build your team with enough redundancies or depth to deal with the injuries that every team deals with over time.

My point is, that it doesn’t mean anything in the long run that the Cubs weren’t the better team on this series in March. Ultimately, there are two questions: Which 12 teams are the best over 162 games and which team can survive the postseason and win a championship. The Cubs are going to have to grow over the course of the season to be a championship caliber team. Can they do it? I think they can be one of those 12 teams that advance to the postseason. I think a lot of things would have to break right for them to be that team standing at the end.

But so what? Ultimately, your goal should be to win a championship. And there are in fact no “dues” you have to pay to become a champion. But, this team is working on being a consistent winner, something it was from 2015 to 2019. Were they as good as any of us hoped that group would be? Nope. But they did win a championship. Ask the Braves of the 90’s and neighboring years about how nice it would be to win one championship for every five years of contention.

With a tough first weekend, this Cubs team managed to win one game and walk away feeling like that they really could have won two of three, even with a key injury and a clunker of a start. The fun thing about baseball is that the Cubs walk away feeling like they could have really had two wins and the Rangers shaking their head feeling like they should have finished the sweep. Every team experiences a number of games that they feel like they really should have had but came up short.

The Cubs got rough starts Saturday and Sunday and their bats struggled Thursday and Saturday. The good news for me was that the Cubs swung the bats really well on Sunday and the bullpen was terrific. We’re always going to try to acknowledge the negative here but focus on the positive. I thought there was a lot of good on Sunday and terrific that the Cubs came away with a win for the effort.

There’s a long way to go, but I’ll take a C- for opening weekend and not lose sleep over it. Grow and learn. Get better.

Let’s look at three positives.

Ian Happ is the easy choice for me here. Ian had a terrific offensive season in 2023. It frustrated me that he batted third most of the year. But that never took away from a consistently strong approach at the plate. He’s a well rounded player. Maybe not the Superstar you always dream about in the first round. But if you walk away with a guy who provided as much value as Ian Happ every year, you and your whole scouting and player development department would all be very well paid. Four hits on Sunday, a walk and the decisive run batted in (on the walk). Ian’s 2023 stat profile is a terrific one for a leadoff hitter. If he can avoid altering his take what they give your approach into 2024, I think he’ll be quite successful up there. Julian Merryweather faced seven batters, retired six and struck out two. Merryweather was dominant for most of 2023. We’ve seen before how hard it can be to repeat bullpen success year over year. Here’s hoping he can. Same for Adbert Alzolay. He bounced back from allowing a game-tying homer and a blown save on Thursday with a perfect 1-2-3 inning with a pair of strikeouts.

I see you, Cody Bellinger, with a three-walk day and an RBI single, and you, Mike Tauchman, with three more walks. The Cubs outfield combined for 3-11, 2B, 5 BB, 4 R, 3 RBI and only one strikeout. That’s with Ian Happ at designated hitter having a four-hit, one-walk game. Through those competitive years, outfield production wasn’t always a strength with Jason Heyward’s offensive struggles getting the most attention.

Game 3, March 31: Cubs 9, Rangers 5 (1-2)

Reminder: Heroes and Goats are determined by WPA scores and are in no way subjective.

THREE HEROES:

Superhero: Ian Happ (.533). 4-5, BB, 2B, 2 RBI, R

Ian Happ (.533). 4-5, BB, 2B, 2 RBI, R Hero: Julian Merryweather (.168). 2 IP, 7 batters, H, 2 K

Julian Merryweather (.168). 2 IP, 7 batters, H, 2 K Sidekick: Mike Tauchman (.114). 0-2, 3 BB, 2 R

THREE GOATS:

Billy Goat: Jordan Wicks (-.300). 4 IP, 22 batters, 5 H, 3 BB, 5 R, 2 ER, 6 K

Jordan Wicks (-.300). 4 IP, 22 batters, 5 H, 3 BB, 5 R, 2 ER, 6 K Goat: Miles Mastrobuoni (-.181). 0-1, R

Miles Mastrobuoni (-.181). 0-1, R Kid: Miguel Amaya (-.103). 2-4, R

*Somewhat improbably, 18 different players have placed over the first three games. No player has appeared twice yet. Though theoretically possible to get six new people, I’ll go out on a limb and guess we get a couple of second time appearances on Monday.

WPA Play of the Game: With two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth, the game was tied at five. Ian Happ stepped in and fell behind one ball, two strikes before working a walk for the go ahead and eventual winning run. Ian had a number of very good plate appearances over the weekend, even after missing a good chunk of spring training. (.310)

*Rangers Play of the Game: With runners on second and third and one out in the fourth, the Rangers trailed the Cubs by two when Wyatt Langford stepped in. He tripled knotting the game at five. That’s where it was all of the way until Happ’s walk in the ninth. (.191)

Up Next: Opening Day at Wrigley if weather permits. Shōta Imanaga is the Cubs starter. If you haven’t seen the remarkable tidbit, Shōta will be the first rookie to ever start the Cubs home opener. Shõta earned rave reviews for his work in spring training. Let’s see if he can carry it into the season against an underwhelming Rockies team that was outscored by 18 runs while losing three of four to the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend.

Dakota Hudson starts for the Rockies. Dakota was 6-3 with a 4.98 ERA in 18 games, 12 starts in 2023. Cubs fans will be familiar with Dakota from his time with the Cardinals. He pitched in two games last July against the Cubs, allowing five runs in just 6⅓ innings of work.

This is a winnable game and a winnable series. Go take care of business and see if we can start stacking some wins. The Dodgers and their traveling circus follow the Rockies in for a weekend series, so this series against the Rockies has some importance between two tough early season draws. Also, the MLB geniuses are at it as always, sending two teams to Chicago for their only season visit during the first week in April when weather is spotty at best.