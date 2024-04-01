Outside The Confines: Baseball is underway

It’s the home opener! (Weather permitting.)
- The City of Oakland have delivered their list of demands to allow the Athletics to play for the next three years at the Coliseum. They’ve dropped their demand that the name, branding and colors remain in Oakland. But $97 million is called “non-negotiable.”
- In more examples of Bay Area Teams Behaving Badly, Giants fans were upset to learn that tiles near McCovey Cove that they had purchased with messages on them (such as tributes to loved ones) have been removed and would be replaced with a “digital kiosk” that would display the messages.
- However, fan outrage over this move was so strong that the Giants reversed course and said they would find a new spot to place the tiles. They don’t know where, however. Or they aren’t saying.
- Tony Clark and the leadership of the MLB Players Association have beaten back attempts to have them replaced by some members of the union. Clark and number-two man Bruce Meyer, who was the subject of most of the fury, will remain in their jobs.
- Jesse Tomov has four things we learned on Opening Day.
- Matt Snyder overreacts to Opening Day developments.
- Manny Randhawa has seven teams that need strong starts to the season.
- Kiley McDaniel has the top “breakout candidate” for each team. (ESPN+ sub. req.) For non-subscribers, his Cubs pick is Seiya Suzuki, which I don’t think would surprise many of us around here.
- Some MLB executives pick the top rookies for this year.
- Thomas Harrigan has a list of the biggest stars on new teams this year.
- Angels manager Ron Washington called a team meeting after the Halos were hammered in lopsided losses in their first two games of the season. It must have worked, because the Angels won on Sunday.
- You can take the player out of Philadelphia, but you can’t take the Phillies out of the player. A hard slide by Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins against the Mets led to some heated exchanges and pitcher Yohan Ramírez throwing behind Hoskins.
- Ramírez was suspended for three games and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza got a one-game suspension. Ramírez is appealing the suspension.
- Blue Jays pitcher Genesis Cabrera was also suspended three days for his role in a Toronto-Tampa Bay brawl. Cabrera is also appealing.
- R.J. Anderson lists five things the Rangers need to do to repeat as World Series champions this year. Wow. It’s hard to believe that no MLB has repeated as champs this millenium. The 1998 to 2000 Yankees were the last teams that repeated.
- The Rangers got their World Series rings and Kennedi Landry reports that like most things in Texas, they are big. Also pretty flashy. As a non-Rangers fan, they’re pretty darn good rings.
- Dodgers catcher Will Smith signed a ten-year, $140 million contract extension. Fifty million of that money will be deferred.
- Jay Jaffe analyzes the Smith extension. He likes it for both player and team.
- Bob Nightengale reports on Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s second start with the Dodgers and how Yamamoto looked much more like he was worth all that money the second time around.
- Mike Vorkunov writes about what legal troubles Shohei Ohtani might be in with the Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Pirates prospect Paul Skenes was dominating in his first minor league start this year, averaging on 100.1 miles per hour on 21 fastballs for Indianapolis.
- Rays slugger Randy Arozarena hit his first home run of the season—and then signed autographs for fans in the stands when he got back to the dugout.
- In last night’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast on ESPN, Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernandez was mic’d up for an inning. Unfortunately, Hernandez was also technically tipping pitches as his PitchCom device was clearly audible. Of course, the Cardinals had no way to get that information to the batter in time, if they were even aware of it. So no harm, no foul I guess. But something to be aware of in the future.
- Time to pay the butcher’s bill. Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu has a fracture in his right foot after fouling a ball off of it.
- The Twins were double snakebit. Third baseman Royce Lewis will miss significant time with a “severe” quad strain. Lewis won’t even re-start baseball activities for a month.
- And Twins right-hander Anthony DiSclafani will miss all of 2024 after elbow surgery. It’s not Tommy John, but it will still cause DiSclafani to miss the entire season.
- The Giants have designated former top prospect Joey Bart for assignment.
- The Giants are also feeling very good about new center fielder Jung Hoo Lee after his first few games, which included his first MLB home run. (The Athletic sub. req.) Andrew Baggarly reports.
- Hannah Keyser wonders, since the DH is now universal, why are there so few good designated hitters?
- Tyler Kepner writes about Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle, who is the best defensive player that you’ve never heard of. (The Athletic sub. req.) Kepner also has notes on Logan Gilbert, talks with David Robertson and remembers Bo Diaz.
- Michael Clair reports on how the Baseball At Heart program is bringing hope to young girls in Uganda. And they’re playing baseball, not softball.
- This is the best piece of baseball writing I’ve seen in quite a while. Stephen J. Nesbitt reports on John Gavin, a minor leaguer who retired last Spring Training. (The Athletic sub. req.) It’s the story of one year in the life of a man who has given up on his lifelong dream and wonders what’s next in his life.
- And finally, here are some MLB highlights for April 1.
