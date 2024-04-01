 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Baseball is underway

News from Opening Day weekend and MLB.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

It’s the home opener! (Weather permitting.)

It’s also April Fools Day. In honor of that, all the links will take you to Rick Astley singing “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

(No, they won’t.)

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...