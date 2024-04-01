Cubs 5, Rockies 0: Shōta Imanaga shines in the rain

Let me get this out of the way first. Last Friday I wrote this article saying the Cubs should postpone Opening Day — right then. The forecasts were dire. But they got the game in, though it rained pretty hard from about the seventh inning on. So, mea culpa, they played, got Opening Day in — and the Cubs won 5-0 behind an outstanding pitching performance by Shōta Imanaga, who threw exactly as advertised, keeping Rockies hitters off balance with the movement on his fastball.

The game began not only dry, but with the sun peeking out for a bit. No one did much over the first five innings. Imanaga had a no-hit bid going until two out in the sixth, when he allowed a pair of singles, though... come on, that ball that got past Christopher Morel in the second inning, ruled an error, was a line drive that Morel didn’t even touch. That’s a really tough error.

But Imanaga was absolutely outstanding and got a warm ovation when the no-hit bid was broken up (he’d also received a huge ovation from the bleachers when he came out to warm up pre-game). Overall he allowed just the two hits and struck out nine. From BCB’s JohnW53:

Imanaga’s nine strikeouts match the number in first MLB starts by Dutch Ruether (9.0 IP) on April 13, 1917, and Jordan Wicks (5.0) on Aug. 26 of last year. Each gave up one run. Ruether walked two; Wicks, one. The franchise record for a debut is 10, by Mark Prior, on May 22, 2002, vs. Pirates, and by Thomas Diamond, on Aug. 3, 2010, vs. Brewers. Both pitched 6.0 innings.

Also:

9 strikeouts, 0 walks in MLB debut#Cubs since 1901:



Shota Imanaga today. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 1, 2024

Here are the nine K’s [VIDEO].

It’s just a really, really impressive debut and if he can keep this up, the Cubs got themselves quite a bargain from NPB. Here’s a breakdown of Imanaga’s outing [VIDEO].

Dakota Hudson, the former Cardinal, held the Cubs to one hit and a couple of walks through five innings and then the Cubs broke through in the sixth. Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki singled and after Cody Bellinger flied to right, Morel hit himself a “Little League home run” [VIDEO].

That’s just some really bad defense from Nolan Jones, who’s usually a pretty good outfielder. He misplayed Morel’s single, then made a bad throw and the Cubs suddenly had a 3-0 lead.

The Cubs got solid relief from Yency Almonte (scoreless inning) and then tacked two more runs on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Nico Hoerner and Mike Tauchman singled, with Nico taking third on the Tauchman hit. He was thrown out at the plate on an infield grounder by Yan Gomes, and one out later Suzuki walked to load the bases.

That brought up Cody Bellinger [VIDEO].

Nice, varied offense today, especially with the wind howling in from center field. A number of fly balls that might have made it out of the yard on an ordinary day were held up by the wind.

Drew Smyly threw two perfect innings to wrap things up, and I do think this sort of multi-inning relief role is the right one for Smyly.

Here’s the final out [VIDEO].

Since I have been a critic of Nick Madrigal, let me say — that was a really nice snag by Madrigal to end the game. He came into the game in the seventh for defense and I suspect we are going to see a lot of this, with the Cubs in the lead.

A satisfying win, and they did beat (most of) the weather.

Pre-game, the Cubs had their living Hall of Famers come to the mound for a first-pitch ceremony, and it was great to see Fergie Jenkins, Lee Smith, Andre Dawson and Billy Williams together — and Billy looked great, I thought. Then there was a tribute video played to Ryne Sandberg, and Sandberg then took the field to a tremendous ovation. So great to see Ryno, given his battle with cancer, and I thought he looked really good.

The complaint department:

Weather permitting — and again, the forecast looks awful — the Cubs and Rockies will play Tuesday evening at Wrigley Field. Javier Assad is listed as the starter for Tuesday against Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland. (It should be noted that the Cubs do not have a starter listed for Wednesday.) Game time Tuesday, if they play, is 6:40 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.