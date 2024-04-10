Baseball history unpacked, April 10

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Tom Parrott, Chuck Connors*, Tom Lundstedt. Also notable: Ross Youngs HOF.

Today in History:

837 - Comet 1P/837 F1 (Halley) approaches within 0.0334 AUs of Earth.

- Comet 1P/837 F1 (Halley) approaches within 0.0334 AUs of Earth. 1407 - Lama Deshin Shekpa visits the Ming Dynasty capital at Nanjing and is awarded the title Great Treasure Prince of Dharma.

- Lama Deshin Shekpa visits the Ming Dynasty capital at Nanjing and is awarded the title Great Treasure Prince of Dharma. 1633 - First bananas go on sale in London in the shop window of Thomas Johnson’s apothecary.

- First bananas go on sale in London in the shop window of Thomas Johnson’s apothecary. 1815 - Mount Tambora in the Dutch East Indies experiences a cataclysmic eruption, one of the most powerful in history, killing around 71,000 people, causes global volcanic winter.

- Mount Tambora in the Dutch East Indies experiences a cataclysmic eruption, one of the most powerful in history, killing around 71,000 people, causes global volcanic winter. 1912 - RMS Titanic sets sail from Southampton for her maiden (and final) voyage.

- RMS Titanic sets sail from Southampton for her maiden (and final) voyage. 1934 - Stanley Cup Final, Chicago Stadium, Chicago, IL: Chicago Blackhawks beat Detroit Red Wings, 1-0 in double OT for a 3-1 series win; Black Hawks’ first Stanley Cup.

