BCB After Dark: Wisdom of the crowds

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the coolest spot for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in and join us. We’re all in a better mood this evening. Sit and spend some time with us. Let us know if we can do anything for you. There’s no cover charge this evening. Bring your own beverage.

BCB After Dark is the place for you to talk baseball, music, movies, or anything else you need to get off your chest, as long as it is within the rules of the site. The late-nighters are encouraged to get the party started, but everyone else is invited to join in as you wake up the next morning and into the afternoon.

Tonight, the Cubs beat the Padres 5-1. Does everyone feel better? Yan Gomes hit his first home run of the season in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Christopher Morel hit a grand slam and that ended the scoring for the Cubs. Even better, Yency Almonte had a good outing and the team needed that badly. And how about Ben Brown?

Last evening, I asked you which National League West team did you dislike the most? The Dodgers easily won the poll, pulling in 54 percent of the vote. The Padres were second with 26 percent. I thought the Rockies might get no votes, but they did pull in two percent,

On Tuesday night/Wednesday evening, I don’t generally do any movie talk. You can always go back and look at what I wrote about Repeat Performance (1947) last night. But I always have time for jazz, so those of you who skip that can do so now. You won’t hurt my feelings.

Sometimes you just have to reach into the bag and pull out a classic. This is the Dave Brubeck Quartet playing “Blue Rondo a la Turk” on Australian television in 1962.

Welcome back to those of you who skip all that jazz.

Patrick Wisdom had a big evening in a rehab assignment with the Iowa Cubs earlier this evening. I don’t think Wisdom is quite ready to be activated off the injured list—he has yet to play a full nine innings in the field, for example—but I think that day is coming soon. Probably in less than a week.

When that happens, the Cubs’ front office has a decision to make. Someone is going to have to leave to make room for Wisdom. As I see it, there are four choices:

The most obvious choice is Garrett Cooper. Cooper made the team out of Spring Training mostly because Wisdom was hurt and they Cubs wanted a right-handed bat to pair up with rookie Michael Busch.

The issue with Cooper is that he has enough service time that can’t be sent down to the minors without his permission. The other issue is that while he hasn’t played a lot this season, he’s hit quite well when he has played. His batting average is currently .417. There seems to be little chance that Cooper would accept an assignment to Iowa after the start to the season he’s had. So if Wisdom replaces Cooper, the Cubs will have to release him and lose him for good,

The next choice is Miles Mastrobuoni. Mastrobuoni hasn’t played much this season either and when he has played, he’s yet to get a hit. But Mastrobuoni is a left-handed bat who can play multiple infield positions. He can even play corner outfield. While the different. defensive metrics on Mastrobuoni seem to disagree on how good his glove is, it’s safe to say that he’s not terrible out there and his versatility gives him a lot of extra value.

Mastrobuoni still has minor league options, so he could go down to Iowa and come back up if there was a need later in the season.

The third option is Nick Madrigal. I’m still in a bit of shock that Madrigal has proven that he can play third base and play it wee. Manager Craig Counsell is using him as a defensive replacement for Christopher Morel this season. He was also hitting .294 coming into tonight’s game.

The downside on Madrigal is that he’s right-handed and can only play second and third base. On top of that, while a .294 batting average is pretty good, that’s also his on-base percentage. That’s not as good. His power is close to non-existent.

Madrigal also still has minor league options, so he could go down to Iowa and return later.

Finally, there is Wisdom himself. Apparently Wisdom also still has minor league options, so the Cubs could just leave him in Iowa when his rehab assignment is up. The problem with that is that Wisdom is probably the best bat of all four players. Yes, he strikes out too much, his batting average is poor and he’s not really a good defender at third base anymore. But he also has more power than anyone on the Cubs roster not named Christopher Morel. Wisdom also walks just enough to turn that bad batting average into a merely below-average on-base percentage.

So which infielder needs to go when Patrick Wisdom is ready?

Poll Who needs to go to make room for Patrick Wisdom when he’s healthy? Garrett Cooper

Nick Madrigal

Miles Mastrobuoni

Patrick Wisdom

Someone else (leave in comments) vote view results 0% Garrett Cooper (0 votes)

0% Nick Madrigal (0 votes)

0% Miles Mastrobuoni (0 votes)

0% Patrick Wisdom (0 votes)

0% Someone else (leave in comments) (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Thank you so very much for stopping by this evening. We hope we’ve made your night a little better. Please get home safely. Don’t be a stranger. Tell your friends about us. Recycle any cans and bottles. Tip your waitstaff. And join us again tomorrow night for more BCB After Dark.