Outside The Confines: The butcher’s bill

I hope everyone feels better today. And that no one has an elbow injury.
- This big story in baseball is injuries, in particular to pitchers. Jeff Passan writes that MLB and the Players Association must work together to do something about the rash of injuries.
- By the way, Passan’s book The Arm is a few years old at this point, but it’s well worth reading to get more insight into this issue. There’s a lot on the Cubs signing Jon Lester in that book as well.
- Jay Jaffe writes that the recent rash of injuries brings up lots of questions and few answers.
- Eno Sarris tries to delve into the data on what is causing these injuries. (The Athletic sub. req.) The short answer is “velocity.” The long answer is murkier.
- Mike Axisa has four possible reasons for the increase in pitcher injuries.
- Gabe Lacques has his list of culprits for all the pitching injuries.
- Yankees ace Gerrit Cole weighs in with his thoughts on the issue. Cole doesn’t blame any one thing, except that the hitters have gotten so good that the pitchers have to push themselves to the limit with every pitch to stay ahead of them.
- You can add Astros lefty Framber Valdez to those on the injured list with elbow issues. At this point, they are saying it’s just inflammation.
- Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray has a right elbow/forearm strain. He went on the injured list, but an MRI did not show a torn ligament.
- In non-pitcher injuries, Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story will have season-ending shoulder surgery.
- And White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada suffered a groin injury running to first base. He had to be helped off the field.
- Mets DH J.D. Martinez has not made his season debut yet as he is dealing with back tightness.
- The Orioles are calling up top prospect Jackson Holliday. By calling up Holliday now, the O’s do not get an extra year of control. They are, however, eligible for draft picks depending on how he finishes in Rookie of the Year voting.
- Max Rieper looks at the history of teams whose cities rejected public financing for new stadiums at the ballot box. Mostly, the teams don’t move.
- The Red Sox have signed rookie outfielder Ceddanne Rafeala to a eight-year, $50 million extension.
- Dan Szymborski looks at what kind of player Rafaela can be expected to be over the next eight seasons.
- Howard Bryant has a profile of Angels manager Ron Washington and the story of his “redemption.”
- Bradford Doolittle looks at one surprising thing each MLB team that failed to accomplish over the winter. (ESPN+ sub. req.) Plus he tries to explain it.
- Brent Maguire looks at what Statcast says about players who are off to a hot start this year. Statcast metrics like Shōga Imanaga so far.
- R.J. Anderson looks at how Astros pitcher Josh Hader has changed his approach this season.
- The Mets have designated right-handed pitcher Julio Teheran for assignment.
- The Giants signed free agent reliever Jordan Hicks and turned him into a starter. After two starts, it appears to be a brilliant decision. Ben Clemens looks at what Hicks has done differently to succeed as a starter.
- Free agent lefty Julio Urias has been charged with five misdemeanors after a domestic violence arrest last year. And that’s why he’s still a free agent.
- The Red Sox had a reunion of their 2004 World Series championship team which became an emotional tribute to Tim and Stacy Wakefield, who both died from cancer since the end of last season.
ELLY DE LA CRUZ INSIDE-THE-PARK HOMER pic.twitter.com/PGKKnfmvaQ— MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2024
- More on that incredible inside-the-park HR by Elly De La Cruz.
- And finally, there was one major league stadium right in the path of Monday’s total eclipse and that was Progressive Field in Cleveland. Zach Meisel has a report from the game (The Athletic sub. req.) and Anthony Castrovince has another report on the eclipse before the game.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
Loading comments...