Cubs 5, Padres 1: A ‘Slam Diego’ for Christopher Morel

With one swing of the bat, Christopher Morel let the Padres know that Monday’s game wasn’t going to define this series.

Morel’s fifth-inning grand slam gave the Cubs a 5-1 win and each team has one win in the three-game set.

The game breezed scoreless for four innings, with Ben Brown and Joe Musgrove matching zeroes. Brown got helped out by some strong Cubs defense.

Cody Bellinger, in the first [VIDEO].

Credit, too, to Morel for the catch and tag on that throw.

And then, Nico Hoerner in the third [VIDEO].

Before everything got set up for Morel’s slam, Yan Gomes began the scoring with this solo homer, his first of the year [VIDEO].

After that, the Cubs loaded the bases on a walk by Ian Happ, single by Seiya Suzuki and Bellinger being hit by a pitch.

Then, Morel! [VIDEO]

That ball? CRUSHED! [VIDEO]

Here are some slam facts. First, from BCB’s JohnW53:

Morel’s grand slam was just the seventh by a Cub against the Padres, in 514 games over 56 seasons. Each was hit by a different player. The previous one was by Anthony Rizzo, at home, on July 19, 2019. That was just the 2nd the Cubs have hit vs. the Padres at home. The first was by Jim Sundberg, on July 8, 1987. No Cub had cleared the bases at San Diego since Sammy Sosa, on Sept. 16, 1998. The three earlier ones on the road: Ernie Banks, May 24, 1969

Rick Monday, July 6, 1973

Ryne Sandberg, Sept. 2, 1991 The first two were in the fifth inning, as was Morel’s. Sandberg’s and Sosa’s both came in the eighth.

It was the Cubs’ first slam this year. And speaking of different players:

Last 17 #Cubs grand slams have been hit by 17 different players pic.twitter.com/TU1M038FGE — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 10, 2024

Quite the eclectic selection of players, that. Plus, it’s also a pretty good summary of the last four years of Cubs history — from a couple of guys from the World Series core, to some miscellaneous replacements for those guys, to some from the current Cubs core.

Brown was still breezing when he was lifted with two out in the fifth. The usual “why couldn’t he throw one more out for a win” chorus was raised, and I have thoughts. First, Brown was on a limit of about 75 pitches, not stretched out enough. He threw 77. Could he have stuck around for one more hitter? Maybe, but why risk it?

My feeling is that the “five innings for a win” rule is antiquated and should be scrapped. In this case Brown deserved the “win,” for whatever individual pitcher wins are worth these days, which in my view isn’t much.

Brown’s five strikeouts are worth a look, though [VIDEO].

Brown had a rough first MLB outing in Texas, but he’s been lights-out since: 8⅔ innings, six hits, one run, 10 strikeouts. Looks like the Cubs got a keeper here.

Here is more data on Brown’s outing [VIDEO].

Anyway, Drew Smyly finished off the fifth without incident and allowed a solo homer in the sixth, but that was it. Yency Almonte (18 pitches), Mark Leiter Jr. (17) and Adbert Alzolay (12) completed the rest of the innings with no hits allowed, just one walk and four strikeouts.

Here’s the final out [VIDEO].

So the Cubs will once again go for a series win, Wednesday evening in San Diego. Fortunately, the game begins earlier — these late-night Central time starts are getting harder! Game time Wednesday is 5:40 p.m. Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs and Dylan Cease goes for the Padres. TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.