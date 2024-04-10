Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 10

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs defiled the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 4-1.

Thomas Pannone started and got the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Pannone struck out six and walked two.

Riley Thompson had three scoreless innings of relief. Thompson gave up three hits and three walks. He struck out two.

Colten Brewer retired the side in order to collect the save. He did not strike anyone out.

Most of the offense came from rehabbing first baseman Patrick Wisdom, who hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning. Wisdom played seven innings in the field and was 1 for 4.

The other I-Cubs run came on a solo home run by right fielder Alexander Canario in the eighth inning. Canario was 2 for 5.

DH Matt Mervis was 2 for 4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch.

Left fielder Owen Caissie was 2 for 4 with a double.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong played tonight after missing a game and a half with a sore shoulder. Maybe he should have taken another day off as he went 0 for 5 with five strikeouts for the first time in his career.

Wisdom’s home run.

Canario’s home run.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies got in the eyes of the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 9-3.

Cade Horton wasn’t dominating in his first start of the year. Would you settle for pretty good? Horton pitched four innings and gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits. He struck out four and walked no one, although he did hit one batter.

Michael Arias pitched the next two innings and was awarded the win. Arias surrendered one run on three hits over two innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Porter Hodge had two scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one single. He didn’t walk anyone and he struck out four.

After Horton allowed a run in the bottom of the first inning, DH Moises Ballesteros tied it back up with his first home run of the young season. Ballesteros also had a two-run double in the seventh inning. His final line on the night was 2 for 4 with a walk. He drove in three and scored three times.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo had a two-run double later in the first inning to give the Smokies a lead they would never relinquish, Aliendo was 1 for 3 and was hit by a pitch.

The Smokies took advantage of wildness on the part of the Lookouts pitchers. They walked 12 times and struck out ten times.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were cut down by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 14-8.

Fourth-round pick Will Sanders made his professional debut in this game and struggled with control. Sanders allowed three runs on one hit over two innings. Sanders walked three, hit one batter and struck out two.

Tyler Santana relieved Sanders and had a rough night. Sanders was stuck with the loss after he was battered for eight runs, six earned, on nine hits over 3.2 innings. Santana walked two, hit one batter and struck out three.

Shortstop Jefferson Rojas had a big night, going 4 for 5 with a triple. He also stole two bases. Rojas drove in three and scored once.

Right fielder Rafael Morel was 3 for 4 and scored two times.

First baseman Brian Kalmer went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored one run.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango was 1 for 2 with three walks.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans extinguished the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 8-6 in 11 innings.

Mason McGwire got his first appearance in Low-A and got a quick wake-up call after the Fireflies put two runs on him in the first inning. But he settled down a bit after that and finished the night allowing two runs on three hits over 2.2 innings. McGwire struck out two and walked two. He had two wild pitches in the first inning that was a major factor in the two runs he allowed.

Branden Noriega threw the ninth inning and blew a save, allowing a run in the ninth. It would have been worse except that left fielder Christian Olivo threw out what would have been the winning run at the plate on a fly out to left field. But Noriega stayed in the game and kept the Fireflies from scoring in the bottom of the tenth and got the win when the Pelicans scored three runs in the eleventh.

The final line on Noriega was one run on one hit over one inning. He hit the first two batters he faced in the ninth and then walked the third to load the bases with no outs. Noriega struck out one.

Frank Hernandez made his first appearance for the Pelicans since 2022 and got his first career save. Hernandez gave up one unearned run on one hit over one inning. He did not walk or strike out anyone.

Not only was that Hernandez’s first career save, it was his first career pitching appearance. Hernandez is a catcher.

Right fielder Jefferson Encarnacion was 2 for 4 with a two-run double in the fourth inning. Encarnacion’s final line was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored once and drove in three runs.

Second baseman Reginald Preciado was 2 for 6 with an RBI double in the top of the first inning. Preciado also stole one base.