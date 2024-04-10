BCB After Dark: Re-grading Michael Busch

It’s Wednesday evening at BCB After Dark: the coolest club for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in and drown your sorrows with us. There’s no cover charge. We still have a few good tables available. Bring your own beverage.

Tonight the Cubs got shellacked by the San Diego Padres, 10-2. We’re going to have to have a conversation about Kyle Hendricks eventually. But tonight is not that night. For one, emotions are just too raw at the moment. Also, the Cubs are already down Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon in the rotation. The pitchers who could step in for Hendricks are already filling in for those other two.

Last night I asked you what the Cubs should do when Patrick Wisdom is ready to come off the injured list. You were pretty clear about what you wanted—63 percent of you thought that Miles Mastrobuoni should go down to Iowa.

Here’s the part of the show where we talk about jazz and movies. You can skip these parts if you want. You won’t hurt my feelings.

So in contrast to the cool jazz of Dave Brubeck last night, I’ve got a rip-roaring performance this evening. This is tenor saxophonist Gene Ammons, guitarist George Freeman, trumpeter King Kolax, pianist Wallace Burton, bassist Chester Williamson on bass and Bob Guthrie on drums playing “Jungle Strut.” If you’re trying to wake up in the morning, this one will get you on your feet.

This performance appears to be in studio at WTTW in Chicago in 1970.

I’m watching an Alfred Hitchcock-directed film that I had never seen before—1950’s Stage Fright, starring Jane Wyman, Marlene Dietrich and Michael Wilding. Unfortunately, I started watching it after writing After Dark the last two nights and I haven’t been able to stay up long enough to finish it. So I can’t give you my opinion of it yet. It’s Hitchcock’s final film that was set in the UK until Frenzy in 1972—his second-to-last movie.

But as I said, Stage Fright is not exactly a movie that gets mentioned often when talking about Hitchcock movies. So tonight’s question asks you to name some lesser-known films from a well-known director, or starring a well-known actor, that you like. It doesn’t have to be your favorite, but it should be something you liked.

Ace in the Hole (1951) fills that role for me both for director Billy Wilder and star Kirk Douglas. It’s a great overlooked film in both of their careers—although I’ve recently seen Spike Lee list it among his all-time favorites.

The Killing (1956) is rarely mentioned among director Stanley Kubrick’s best, but it often does get mentioned as a great film noir. A few weeks ago I mentioned that I like the Will Ferrell comedy (that also features Dustin Hoffman!) Stranger than Fiction (2006). It’s very different from most Will Ferrell comedies and was unjustly overlooked when it came out.

So if you have a film with a well-known actor or director that you don’t think is thought of highly enough, let us know.

Welcome back to everyone who skips the music and movies.

Tonight’s game in San Diego had one saving grace: Another terrific performance by first baseman Michael Busch. Busch was 1 for 2 with two walks and his second home run of the season. That home run, which came with Christopher Morel on first base, were all the runs the Cubs scored tonight.

Through the first 12 games of the season, Busch is hitting .270/.364/.486 with two doubles and two home runs. That’s a pretty big improvement over what the Cubs first basemen did last year when they hit a collective .241/.299/.414. Now it is true that Busch is not starting against left-handers. He’s 0 for 5 so far against lefties. But that just means his production against right-handers is even better—.321/.375/.607. And his platoon partner, Garrett Cooper, is hitting .500 against lefties so far.

Defensively, Busch has been a mixed bag. He looked shaky early in the season, but I will argue that he’s been better lately. Busch was a first baseman at North Carolina, but he barely played there in the Dodgers system as they tried to make a second or third baseman out of him. Maybe I’m wrong, but it seems to me that Busch has been better over the past two series as playing first base slowly comes back to him.

Of course, all of this is a small sample size. But the early returns are promising.

Now I went back and read all the comments on the two articles that appeared on this site about Michael Busch when the trade was made. I saw the results of the poll. I know it’s early, but I’m giving you a chance to re-do it.

Before we decide our current opinion of the Michael Busch trade, we should look at what the other players in the deal are doing. You are likely quite familiar with what Yency Almonte has done for the Cubs. But Almonte was mostly a throw-in. The two prospects the Cubs sent to Los Angeles were left-hander Jackson Ferris and outfielder Zyhir Hope. Ferris has made one start for High-A Great Lakes. He has a 0.00 ERA after allowing one unearned run on three hits over three innings. His control remains an issue as he walked three, but he also struck out four.

Hope, on the other hand, has been tearing up the California League. He’s played five games and has gone 7 for 20 with three doubles and three home runs. He’s got a .458 on-base percentage and he’s two-for-two stealing bases. Yes, the California League is a hitter’s league and Rancho Cucamonga is a hitter’s park. But that’s still impressive. It’s also just five games so far.

So 12 games into the season, I’m letting you re-vote on the Michael Busch trade.

And please tell us in the comments how your opinion of Busch has or has not changed. Obviously Busch is doing pretty much what I expected him to do and I wrote the article to prove it. But let’s hear from you.

