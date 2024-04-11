2024 Cubs attendance watch: The weather and ticket pricing for the first homestand

The Cubs won five of six games played at Wrigley Field last week. So, that’s good!

What wasn’t good was the weather, which was pretty awful through the entire homestand. No game-time temperature was over 47 and the average for the six dates was 43. It rained during play in three of the six games and the last one, played Sunday, had a rain delay that lasted nearly three hours.

This is gonna be long, so strap in!

I had called for the Cubs’ home opener to be postponed a couple of days before the game happened. They played, and got it in, though it rained — and fairly hard — for a couple of innings late in that game.

Conditions for the Sunday game were much worse. Dodgers players, particularly infielder Miguel Rojas, weren’t happy about playing in that weather:

“I’m playing in a puddle of water,” Rojas said. “Everybody can see it. That’s not the best conditions. I slipped at home plate. Something right there could’ve happened, not just to me but to anybody on the team. Not just on our team. We’re talking about players. We’ve got to take care of each other, and I feel like sometimes just to get the game in, in five innings, it’s not the right way to do it.” The veteran said he was chatting throughout the early innings with third-base umpire Mike Estabrook about the state of play. Rain had been falling since the start of Sunday’s rubber match, and both clubs’ upcoming schedules presented few opportunities and common off days for a makeup game should they not be able to complete nine innings. Estabrook, Rojas said, told him they were “trying to get the game in,” getting the game through at least five innings so it could be official and not have to be suspended until a later date. “We all understand,” Rojas said. “We’ve been playing the game of baseball a long time and we understand the business side of it. We’re trying to get a game in, because we’re getting out of here and we’re not playing another game here in Chicago. We’re not trying to get just this game in. We’re trying to play 162 games, get through the season and be strong later in the year.” Multiple Dodgers echoed the concerns about the state of the field, saying it was “not good” and noting the puddles throughout the infield.

I reached out to MLB for comment on this and why they played at all Sunday given that there were two possible makeup dates (one in July, one in September). I received this from a league spokesperson: “We felt that there was a window to play a nine-inning game safely on Sunday. Per our standard protocols, it was clear in multiple conversations throughout the day that both Clubs supported playing. As this game was part of the Dodgers’ only series at Wrigley this season, playing the game benefitted the remaining schedules of both Clubs and preserved flexibility for later this season.”

I’ve previously noted several ways that MLB could make this better, and I’ll just reiterate them here:

Start the season later or reduce the number of games, or both

Ask the dome/warm weather teams to host games the first week/10 days of April

Go back to the unbalanced schedule

At the very least, stop scheduling teams in cold-weather cities who only come in once

Regarding attendance during the lousy weather the first week, more below, but the Cubs have announced 206,870 tickets sold, or 34,478 per game. That average currently ranks 11th in MLB. However, for several of the dates, there were significant numbers of no-shows. For the Tuesday, April 2 date vs. the Rockies, announced attendance of 26,555, there were maybe 10,000 in the house. The next day, April 3, when it rained throughout most of the game, the announced total was 25,900. Perhaps 7,000 actually showed up that night. And Sunday, when the forecast was dire and it rained hard, delaying the game, around 20,000 of the announced 38,322 appeared to be in attendance.

On the other three days, there weren’t many no-shows. So of the 206,870, likely more than 50,000 ticket buyers decided to eat their tickets.

There has to be a better way, MLB. The season already starts too early and playing in Chicago and other northern cities in April is just too dicey. Personally, I’d rather MLB go back to the unbalanced schedule with more divisional games — that would make decisions to postpone easier, since there would be more possible makeup dates. Before the balanced schedule, there were 14 teams that came to Wrigley Field only once (in 2022, the last year of the unbalanced schedule). This year, and for as long as they use the balanced schedule, there will be 18 teams that come in only once. That’s just asking for trouble.

The rest of this post is, as always, by BCBer Lifetime Cubs Fan, who always gives us great and detailed pricing analysis. Everything below the line is from LCF.

Hello Cubs Fans! I’m Excited to be back in 2024 providing information for all of you that I hope you find helpful! My post today, in addition to pricing/attendance observations (with charts!), will have some words pertaining to passion and perspective that I want to share with you. But first, let’s take a look at this first homestand of the 2024 season!

One could argue, as Al has above, that four of the first six games were played in absolutely miserable conditions (all games against the Rockies and Sunday against the Dodgers). For those willing to tackle those conditions, one could have had tickets at incredibly reduced prices. Look at the charts below focusing on Bleacher tickets which includes STH prices vs Cubs.com pricing vs. Secondary pricing two weeks prior to the game as well as three hours before the first pitch. I think it is easy to tell which game had the best weather.

Once the sunny forecast for the Dodgers game on Saturday was a reality, coupled with the Pat Hughes sweater-shirt giveaway, ticket prices went skyrocketing. (These giveaway items were soon selling for more than $100 on eBay, amazing or crazy depending on your perspective.) Also, the Saturday game was the first non-Opening Day April game to be above 41,000 in paid attendance since 2017. I attribute that to four things – Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, an interesting giveaway, and watching the Cubs in the sun on a Saturday.

I predict the paid attendance for the Wednesday, April 3 game against the Rockies of 25,900 will be the lowest for the Cubs this year. Anyone who walked up to the ticket window and purchased a ticket on that day deserves a medal.

Comparing Cubs attendance for the first six games in 2022, 2023 vs 2024, one can see the Cubs have some momentum and higher expectations going into 2024 relative to recent years.

With the Cubs off to a solid start and with playoff contending expectations, I feel watching Cubs games at Wrigley could become fashionable real quick. Though the remaining April games will be very reasonable from a pricing perspective (FYI, Shōta Imanaga will likely pitch April 18 and April 24), come May I feel prices will escalate quickly as the weather improves. Pro tip: You might want to look to procure tickets now for upcoming Saturday promotion games: April 20 (Cubs blanket), May 4 (Cubs portable charger), and June 1 (Christopher Morel bobblehead).

Another tip for getting tickets at a great price: There are multiple Facebook groups with vetted STH sellers offering seats to most games at/very close to STH prices. I’ve seen many instances of people with specific requests getting multiple reasonably priced responses in a timely manner. It is a great way for both seller and buyer to avoid the crazy fees charged by Seat Geek and StubHub.

Shifting gears, I will conclude my post today talking about passion and perspective. For the 2024 season, after a 13-year hiatus, I have once again become a Cubs season ticket holder. Now I know, for many recent seasons, I questioned why anyone would invest their hard-earned money into Cubs season tickets, but going into 2024, I felt the Cubs had swung the pendulum more favorably towards season ticket holders — virtually no change in pricing since 2022 while the rest of the world got expensive, improving Season Ticket Holder perks, along with offering better options (half year plans, ability to return some games for credit, etc.) being huge steps in the right direction. I was informed late during the season, that my number was coming up and that a STH rep would be contacting me. Heading into that call, I was targeting Bleacher seats, since pricing, all things considered, is reasonable, and with the general admission nature of the seats along with the allure of the Bleachers, I knew there would be a consistent interest for tickets. However, availability and a life event led to a major pivot in my approach that I am enjoying immensely so far in 2024. You see, when the rep called me at 4 p.m. on October 12, I was less than 15 hours from having open heart surgery to repair my mitral valve, and I told myself I wanted to go into that surgery knowing there will be a repeating reward awaiting me after returning to good health. Bleacher seats were not available, but four well located seats in the Field Box, Home Plate section had recently been vacated and I procured them (actually, pounced on them) with a smile. Cubs baseball in 2024 has a new level of passion for me. I went to every game this last homestand and I am embracing all of the time at Wrigley shared with those I love, my family, and friends from fantastic seats! I also want to give a shout out to Dr. Hodges and his surgical team for completing the successful surgery on my heart and all the care I received at Northwestern hospital, it was incredible.

Now since becoming a STH in October (my rep is incredible), I have enjoyed the following extras, some of which you can’t associate a price to:

• Discounted admission to the Cubs Convention where they provided great free stuff to STHs along with exclusive STH experiences and rooms. When I went to the convention for the first time this January, I witnessed first-hand, the incredible passion so many Cubs fans possess.

• Procuring two Season Tickets in the Bleachers when STHs had a chance to purchase extra season tickets. I like options (and the sun!) and getting in five minutes early, I will get to sit where I want to sit in the bleachers.

• A STH autograph session with a former Cub prior to the game on April 20 against the Marlins

• Access to purchase tickets for Green Day, Journey, and Luke Bryan concerts at Wrigley before being made available to the general public

• 15 percent off merchandise, food, and non-alcoholic beverages all season (merchandise savings was increased to 20 percent the first two games of the season)

• Access to a “Rookie STH” event in early May

• A free tour of Wrigley Field in May

• A free MLB.TV subscription (which is very useful for me since I spend significant time in California)

• Being informed the STH gift arriving this summer will be a replica light tower that can light up the “W”

• Likely having an opportunity to purchase tickets to the Winter Classic January 1, 2025 (I submitted the form with interest in the tickets when they go on sale later this year. I am hoping to make someone’s Christmas wish come true!)

• And one more...

Prior to getting into the last extra, I need to share some background to give more context as to why it is so important to me. In January, six days after Ryne Sandberg shared he had metastatic prostate cancer, I had my physical (which I had only scheduled when my “invincibility” was challenged in October when I had my heart surgery). I have reached the age where I need to test my PSA levels. That coupled with Ryno sharing his health status made it easy for me to have my PSA levels checked. The results came back quite elevated which led to an MRI and a biopsy which have indicated the tumors are malignant. On that day I learned of the malignancy, my STH rep called and asked if I would be interested in a STH experience. This marked the second time in four months that someone from the Cubs reached out to me when I was encountering a major health concern — I think someone wants the Cubs to help make me get better! Of course I said “Yes!”, and when the Cubs play the Marlins, yours truly will be delivering the game ball to the mound, wearing a Sandberg jersey, with an attitude ready to take on the challenges in front of me (bone biopsy next week and surgery (assuming good bone biopsy results) later this month. My advice to all men reading this near the age of 50 or above — get your PSA levels tested — the 15 seconds it took for them to draw blood helped discovered a problem that otherwise could have gone unnoticed for years. If today’s article helps to convince even just one person to get their PSA level checked, it will be a complete success.

All of this brings me to perspective. Since last October, I look at most everything now with more grace, humility, and appreciation. I try to laugh more, complain less, be kind to others and enjoy all the moments I get to experience. The day I have ball delivery duty, my 87-year old-mother will be in attendance (the last time she saw the Cubs play the Marlins at Wrigley was Game 2 of the 2003 NLCS, so I expect the Cubs’ bats to come alive, but more importantly, I will get to spend the day with my mother, which I won’t take for granted. Lastly, if you attend a game at Wrigley and see a guy that is happy to be there, who frequently lifts up out of his seat double fist-pumping and cheering a great offensive or defensive play by the Cubs, you never know, but it is very possible that person is a passionate Lifetime Cubs Fan.

SU2C!

Go Cubs!