Cub Tracks’ C no evil, hear no evil

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. Kyle Hendricks didn’t finish his lecture and Dylan wouldn’t Cease throwing good pitches.

By Duane Pesice
WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs tried to leave San Diego after winning the rubber game of the series Wednesday afternoon. They put Kyle Hendricks on the hill to oppose former Cub farmhand, former Chisox hurler, Dylan Cease and hoped that would be sufficient to advance their cause.

I couldn’t watch it on TV or even listen for very long. MLB.TV, why is your audio app so bad? Why even is there a blackout? Don’t you want fans? Rob hates fans?

Anyway San Diego scored first. Michael Busch tied it up with a titanic blast in the top of the 4th.

The Padres doubled their pleasure with triples after. Hendricks ate some innings. He wasn’t especially effective and the Padres opened up a big lead and didn’t look back. Al has details.

Food for Thought:

