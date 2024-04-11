Cub Tracks’ C no evil, hear no evil

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Cubs tried to leave San Diego after winning the rubber game of the series Wednesday afternoon. They put Kyle Hendricks on the hill to oppose former Cub farmhand, former Chisox hurler, Dylan Cease and hoped that would be sufficient to advance their cause.
I couldn’t watch it on TV or even listen for very long. MLB.TV, why is your audio app so bad? Why even is there a blackout? Don’t you want fans? Rob hates fans?
Anyway San Diego scored first. Michael Busch tied it up with a titanic blast in the top of the 4th.
Brand new ballgame. pic.twitter.com/MlGjJCBoJ2— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 10, 2024
The Padres doubled their pleasure with triples after. Hendricks ate some innings. He wasn’t especially effective and the Padres opened up a big lead and didn’t look back. Al has details.
Ian Happ has reached base via hit or walk in all 12 games this season.— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 10, 2024
Huuug me brotha! pic.twitter.com/OvYtBVE4PX— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 10, 2024
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): Is a Wrigley Field sportsbook a sign of the apocalypse or a sensible alternative? “I’m guessing more people at Wrigley Field wasted money on beer bats than bad bets.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Why San Diego’s Petco Park holds special significance for Cubs right-hander Javier Assad. As reported in our last edition — “Assad’s family was in attendance for the Cubs’ series against the Padres this week.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Brown cruises through ‘pretty peaceful’ first career start. “Cubs’ prospect holds Padres scoreless, gets support from Morel grand slam.” Michael Cerami has more*. Andy Martinez has more.
"I think they have something special in this kid." - Pedro Martinez on Ben Brown pic.twitter.com/gwyXosnSxZ— Matt Clapp (@TheBlogfines) April 10, 2024
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs pivot to Plan B with bullpen after Julian Merryweather’s ‘unique’ injury. “It’s a unique pitching injury, for sure,” manager Craig Counsell told reporters before Monday’s game in San Diego.
- Ryan O’Rourke (Cubbies Crib*): 3 relievers the Chicago Cubs should consider calling up for the bullpen. “After Monday night’s meltdown and general bullpen shakiness to start the year, there are a few internal arms the Chicago Cubs should already be looking at for help.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The Chicago Cubs have been extremely good at baserunning this year. “... stealing bases isn’t really the only measure of baserunning quality.
- 670 The Score*: Cubs’ Ian Happ: ‘Our lineup is formed in a pretty patient way’. “Happ believes that plate discipline is simply a byproduct of the lineup they put out each day.”
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Latest Chicago Cubs lineup trend suggest a change in role for Miguel Amaya. “The future is here.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Taking the pitch: Swanson excited to support soccer-star wife at Wrigley. “Giving fans the easier accessibility at a place like Wrigley, I think it’s just a really cool opportunity for the Chicago Red Stars.” Patrick Mooney has more Swanson family {$}.
Got some Marquee-worthy news for you...— Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) April 9, 2024
‼️ The Red Stars are taking over Wrigley Field ‼️
Our match vs Bay FC is moving to the Friendly Confines! Make history #WithTheStars June 8 at 6:30 PM CT as we become the first pro women's soccer team to play at Wrigley Field
More ⬇️
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Christopher Morel’s first career grand slam powers Cubs over Padres. “The Cubs evened the series with a 5-1 win on Tuesday.” Andy Martinez has more Morel.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): David Peralta’s quest to return to the majors with the Chicago Cubs is the latest chapter in an incredible journey. “People don’t realize — and not just me but everyone — what we are going through to get to this point,” Peralta told the Tribune. “So that’s why I always like to share my story — it’s not easy to get here.”
- Riley Cavanagh (Cubbies Crib*): The Chicago Cubs may have the best pair of brothers since Justin and BJ Upton. “There have been a fair number of siblings come through the majors, but with Cristian and Alexis Hernandez as a double-play combo in Low-A the Cubs may have the best ones yet.”
- Abby Miller (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs rounding the bases to install new rooftop signs on buildings around Wrigley. “The Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards unanimously passed an ordinance that would allow the Ricketts family — owners of the Cubs — to install new rooftop signs near Wrigley Field.”
