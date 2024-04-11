Cub Tracks’ C no evil, hear no evil

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs tried to leave San Diego after winning the rubber game of the series Wednesday afternoon. They put Kyle Hendricks on the hill to oppose former Cub farmhand, former Chisox hurler, Dylan Cease and hoped that would be sufficient to advance their cause.

I couldn’t watch it on TV or even listen for very long. MLB.TV, why is your audio app so bad? Why even is there a blackout? Don’t you want fans? Rob hates fans?

Anyway San Diego scored first. Michael Busch tied it up with a titanic blast in the top of the 4th.

The Padres doubled their pleasure with triples after. Hendricks ate some innings. He wasn’t especially effective and the Padres opened up a big lead and didn’t look back. Al has details.

Ian Happ has reached base via hit or walk in all 12 games this season. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 10, 2024

"I think they have something special in this kid." - Pedro Martinez on Ben Brown pic.twitter.com/gwyXosnSxZ — Matt Clapp (@TheBlogfines) April 10, 2024

Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs pivot to Plan B with bullpen after Julian Merryweather’s ‘unique’ injury. “It’s a unique pitching injury, for sure,” manager Craig Counsell told reporters before Monday’s game in San Diego.

Ryan O’Rourke (Cubbies Crib*): 3 relievers the Chicago Cubs should consider calling up for the bullpen. “After Monday night’s meltdown and general bullpen shakiness to start the year, there are a few internal arms the Chicago Cubs should already be looking at for help.”

“The small things are big things.” — Jonathan Mota

Got some Marquee-worthy news for you...



‼️ The Red Stars are taking over Wrigley Field ‼️

Our match vs Bay FC is moving to the Friendly Confines! Make history #WithTheStars June 8 at 6:30 PM CT as we become the first pro women's soccer team to play at Wrigley Field



More ⬇️ — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) April 9, 2024

Food for Thought:

