2024 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 12

Well, that one wasn’t much fun. Even as frustrating as the Monday loss was, there was a lot of fun to be had in that game. This one, not so much. In trying to find positives, I’ll at least point out that thanks to a Michael Busch homer, the game was tied heading to the bottom of the fourth and within two heading to the bottom of the sixth.

I think the biggest complaint I saw online about this one was Kyle Hendricks being sent back out for the sixth inning. No Cubs starter recorded an out in the sixth inning of this series. They did combine to allow a walk, a single, three homers and five runs out of five batters faced in the sixth. Baseball has changed and five-inning starts aren’t quite as perilous as they would have been even a decade ago. Still, particularly on the back of two starters and a reliever (all part of the core of the pitching staff), this bullpen is just not ready to carry that kind of load day after day. Remember, of course, that Shōta Imanaga was limited to four innings on Sunday because of rain and, for whatever impact it has, travelling across the country.

That backdrop has me of two minds on this one. On the one hand, Kyle Hendricks makes me nervous these last couple of years. In these starts against quality opponents that he has been making, I’m literally nervous with every additional batter. So certainly, going back through the middle of the order certainly brought a sense of impending doom.

On the other hand, I hear the statistic shared on the broadcast. That is, that Kyle Hendricks allowed the lowest exit velocity among all qualified pitchers in 2023. That reality says that Kyle is better than I give him credit for. He still has something to offer even if that offering might belong at the back of the rotation these days.

At the end of the day, I’m going to settle on getting him out of there. At five innings, for a guy who doesn’t start doing his good work until after May 1 typically, you got what you were going to get. Especially with an off day Thursday, that is my opinion. But as I say that, I’ll argue out of the other side of my mouth that the Cubs have to balance the needs of the bullpen and the needs of the rotation. Sometimes, the bullpen has got to carry some weight for the rotation and sometimes the rotation has to carry some weight for the bullpen. There’s no question that you really would have liked to get at least six there.

Craig Counsell has, of course, watched all of these pitchers from the other dugout for years. He’s also managed them through a spring training. He’s seen reams of data on them, both opposition research and now internal scouting. But I suspect there is nothing quite the same as seeing them in the line of fire and then being able to debrief them directly. He’s learning all of these guys and what he can and can’t get from all of them.

April baseball is tricky. We all know the old adage. You can’t win a championship in April, but you can lose it. So you don’t want to get too focused on the long game and let games get away. Obviously, the whole fandom is cruelly aware of the value of one single game. Not just because of the one-game playoff miss in 2023. But you don’t have to go too far into the way back machine to remember the 2018 season where just one more win gets you out of the Wild Card round.

All of that said, April baseball to me is like buying a fancy sports car. You are testing the accelerator. Testing the brakes. Testing the way it turns corners. You are testing all of the limits trying to understand just what you can get out of it when you redline it. How long can you run it redlined? How does it handle a tight corner? How does it handle when the road gets bumpy? You need to figure out now what you are capable of doing later.

And none of that is helped by facing a long line of teams that think they might be playoff contenders. This weekend, the Cubs will face a second consecutive team that has those aspirations but started off slowly. It’s not an ideal situation. You like to think you caught these teams at the right time. But clearly, the Padres came off the mat a bit, scoring 20 runs in the three-game set. Let’s hope the Cubs can keep the Mariners from getting their offensive woes worked out.

Last thought. 7-5 could obviously have been at least 8-4, maybe 9-3. But also isn’t in any way a bad start. This team is pretty good. Give them some grace and some patience and enjoy the ride.

Three positives? Let’s give it a shot.

Michael Busch. With a two-run homer and two walks, he was basically the entire Cubs offense. Mike Tauchman had a double in two plate appearances. Ian Happ had a walk and continued his on-base streak. (There just wasn’t a lot of positive here)

Game 12, April 10: Padres 10, Cubs 2 (7-5)

Reminder: Heroes and Goats are determined by WPA scores and are in no way subjective.

THREE HEROES:

Superhero: Michael Busch (.238). 1-2, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBI, R

Michael Busch (.238). 1-2, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBI, R Hero: Mike Tauchman (.052). 1-2, 2B

Mike Tauchman (.052). 1-2, 2B Sidekick: Jose Cuas (.000). IP, 6 batters, H, BB, R, 2 K, HBP

THREE GOATS:

Billy Goat: Kyle Hendricks (-.393). 5 IP, 23 batters, 9 H, 7 R, 2 K (L 0-2)

Kyle Hendricks (-.393). 5 IP, 23 batters, 9 H, 7 R, 2 K (L 0-2) Goat: Seiya Suzuki (-.094). 0-4

Seiya Suzuki (-.094). 0-4 Kid: Miguel Amaya (-.093). 0-3, DP

WPA Play of the Game: Michael Busch’s two-run homer in the fourth inning tied the game at two and gave Cubs fans both something to cheer for and some hope. (.225)

*Padres Player of the Game: Luis Campusano batted with runner on first and second and one out in the second inning, the game scoreless. He singled, driving in the game’s first run. (.104)

Cubs Player of the Game:

Rizzo Award Cumulative Standings: (Top 3/Bottom 3)

The award is named for Anthony Rizzo, who finished first in this category three of the first four years it was in existence and four times overall. He also recorded the highest season total ever at +65.5. The point scale is three points for a Superhero down to negative three points for a Billy Goat.

Michael Busch +8

Ian Happ +7

Mike Tauchman +5.5

Nico Hoerner -6

Cody Bellinger -8

Kyle Hendricks -9

Up Next: A much-needed off day on Thursday. With a 6-1 win over the Blue Jays Wednesday, the Mariners improved their record to 5-8. Coming off of an 88 win season, this was certainly not the progression they had been hoping for.

Jordan Wicks (0-1, 4.15) is lined up to start for the Cubs. 25-year-old Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners. Miller was the fourth-round pick of the Mariners in 2021. He first reached the majors last year, making 25 starts with an 8-7 record and 4.32 ERA. This year, he is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts covering 12 innings.