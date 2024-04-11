Padres 10, Cubs 2: The Kyle Hendricks conundrum

I don’t understand what’s wrong with Kyle Hendricks so far in 2024.

His velocity seems fine. The difference in velocity between his fastball and changeup seems fine. He doesn’t appear to be injured.

And yet, as in Wednesday’s 10-2 Padres blowout of the Cubs, opposing hitters kept smashing the ball hard to right field. I lost count at the number of extra-base hits that went to right field, hit by both righthanded and lefthanded San Diego hitters.

Hendricks has a reputation as a slow starter — even before this year, his April numbers were his worst of any month. But this year... man, this is far worse than any April he’s had previously.

As most of you know, I’ve been a huge Hendricks fan from the time he was acquired by the Cubs from the Rangers in July 2012, before he even made the major leagues. He’s a throwback to old-fashioned pitching, relying on movement and location and weak contact rather than velocity. The only conclusion I can draw is that he’s not locating the way he used to. And I’m not sure how the Cubs can fix that.

Here’s hoping they can, and soon.

The Cubs were in this game, for about five minutes. After the Padres scored a pair off Hendricks in the bottom of the second, the Cubs came right back and tied the game in the top of the fourth. With two out, Christopher Morel reached on an error, and Michael Busch then launched one into the right-field seats [VIDEO].

Here are the numbers on Busch’s homer [VIDEO].

But the Padres matched that pair in the bottom of the inning on a couple of extra-base hits and that was that, though we didn’t know it at the time. The Cubs managed only three hits, and Daniel Palencia and Jose Cuas ate up the last four innings, allowing three total runs to complete the blowout.

Here are Craig Counsell’s postgame comments [VIDEO].

So, blowout losses happen. The Padres, as you likely saw, are a pretty good team.

What makes this one hurt more is the blown eight-run lead on Monday. The Cubs SHOULD have won two of three here, even with the bad loss in the series finale. Let’s hope that blown lead doesn’t come back to hurt the Cubs later in the year.

Here is one Hendricks highlight, a strikeout of Manny Machado in the second [VIDEO].

The movement looks pretty good on that pitch. But Kyle wasn’t able to replicate that enough.

Just want to also say: What a weird time to start a weekday afternoon game, 3:40 p.m. local time. If you watched this game you saw the odd shadows across the field, even in the early innings. The Padres had a major giveaway (Manny Machado bobblehead), and they’d likely have had just as big a crowd (39,048) if they’d have made this a 1:05 p.m. start. The Padres likely didn’t care because they, too, have Thursday off and then just travel up the road to L.A. to face the Dodgers Friday. The Cubs, meanwhile, had a flight to Seattle that didn’t get in until almost 11 p.m. local time.

Speaking of Seattle, the Cubs will open a three-game series there Friday evening after a Thursday off day. Jordan Wicks will start for the Cubs in the series opener and Bryce Miller will go for Seattle. Game time Friday is 8:40 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Apple TV+ (how to watch). Apple announcers: Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis and Heidi Watney.